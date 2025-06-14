His Girlfriend Wants To Put Their Twins On Social Media And Build A Brand Around Them, So He Wants To Dump Her

kaloriya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Back when this 24-year-old man was 17, he unexpectedly got pregnant with his girlfriend, who is the same age as him.

It was hard having kids at such a young age, but he and his girlfriend have managed to stay with one another and pull off the whole parenting thing.

Now, their lives are pretty great. They have excellent jobs, they can pay their rent, and they can provide for their twins.

“It’s not perfect, but it’s stable. That matters to me more than anything. Here’s the issue: my girlfriend’s been getting really into this idea of being one of those ‘Instagram moms,'” he explained.

“She started posting more pics of the kids—matching outfits, cute voiceover reels, ‘day in the life’ stuff. At first, I thought it was harmless, until she started talking about ‘building a brand’ and how ‘we could make real money’ if we ‘just leaned into it.'”

“I told her I’m not comfortable with that. Our kids don’t even have social media. They’re seven. I’m not super strict about screens or whatever—I play games with them, we watch movies together, I monitor what they’re on—but I’ve always made it a point that they have a real childhood. One that isn’t broadcast. I didn’t grow up with much, but I always had privacy. I want them to have the same.”

His girlfriend accused him of trying to control their twins while limiting the opportunities their kids can have. She even said he doesn’t understand how the world is currently.

She argued that plenty of families put their kids on social media. She brought up that sponsorship opportunities can pay a lot.

She finished by pointing out she was only trying to snap photos. But to him, it’s more than that. It’s giving people a glimpse into the lives of his twins, but they’re too young to understand the implications of having internet strangers looking into what they do.

kaloriya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“We fought about it. A lot. She accused me of not supporting her dreams. I told her if her dream involves monetizing our kids’ faces, then yeah—I’m not on board. And now I’m seriously considering ending things,” he continued.

“I didn’t become a dad at 17 to raise kids who grow up on ring lights and comments sections. I didn’t grind through diapers, sleep schedules, night shifts, and school drop-offs to hand them over to the internet.”

“Some of our friends are saying I’m being dramatic and missing a chance to ‘secure their future.’ But I feel like I am securing it by protecting it.”

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski