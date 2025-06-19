She Inherited Half A Million Dollars, And Then Her Husband Started Treating Her Like His ATM

When this woman’s mom and dad passed away, she inherited their home and a shocking half a million dollars as well.

Nobody had a clue that her parents were sitting on that kind of cash, so before you ask, her husband didn’t marry her for that money.

Before her parents passed away, she and her husband were $120,000 in debt and hardly had $20 in their bank accounts.

With her inheritance, she paid off their debts, student loans, and cars. Her mom and dad’s home needed some serious renovations, so she had to invest $80,000 into that.

While she and her husband are lucky enough not to have a mortgage to worry about, they do have monthly bills to pay.

“We did splurge and took 2 pricey vacations, but that’s about it. I have been extremely mindful of what I spend it on…or I try to, at least,” she explained.

“My issue is this. My husband seems not to comprehend the fact that I don’t just have hundreds of thousands of dollars just sitting in my bank account. It’s all in an IRA, and when I withdraw, there are fees.”

“My dad worked his entire life to give us three kids a very good inheritance. After all has been said and done, the money has gone extremely fast, and I want to actually cry whenever I look at my accounts. My husband seems to see me as a walking ATM.”

She pays for everything that she and her husband need. She does have a military disability check that makes up for all their monthly expenses, but she’s upset that her husband is letting this all fall on her.

She’s worried about pulling more money from her inheritance, as she and her husband will have nothing left to retire on, given her husband’s attitude about it.

Her husband thinks they’re rich now, so he’s bumming around while she’s doing all of the work. She knows her dad would be disappointed in her if she does manage to spend $500,000 in one year.

“When I tell my husband I need help, I think he thinks I’m being demanding because…why don’t I just go to the magic money tree and pay for everything since I’m the wealthy one?” she added.

“When I do get upset over his lack of helping, he drives for Uber for 3 hours, then complains how it’s so dead and guilts me into just letting him come home so he can do nothing but play video games all day.”

“Mind you, we’re 40. Every other day, it’s something new he needs or wants. He wants to make our house into a palace, but I see that as a waste since we are moving in a year or two.”

She’s beginning to resent her husband over all of this, and she’s convinced he resents her for trying to make him work.

She’s wondering if she’s the insane one here, or if her husband is out of line. She’s sad to say she and her husband were better off happiness-wise when they only had $5 to their names.

What advice do you have for her?

