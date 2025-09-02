She Told Her Husband His Kids Aren’t Her Problem

She didn’t marry into this family expecting to be turned into a spy, but somewhere along the way, this stopped being about parenting and started feeling like a never-ending battle; one where she’s expected to choose a side she’s not even sure she believes in.

This 41-year-old woman has a 35-year-old husband whom she’s been married to for a bit less than four years now. Her husband has two kids from his first marriage, and they do not have any children together.

Her husband hates his ex-wife with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns, and his favorite activity is complaining about this woman nonstop.

Her husband also thinks she should hate his ex-wife with a passion, too, but she does not know this woman at all. She only knows what her husband has said about his ex, which she realizes is only one side of the story.

Anyway, her husband and his ex recently had a custody battle over her husband thinking this woman is not a fit parent. Ultimately, her husband lost in court, as his ex had proof that he was verbally abusive to their kids.

She had no idea this had even happened, and while she did not get to listen to or see the actual evidence against her husband, she knows it had to have been awful. Her husband has a terrible temper, after all.

“I don’t always agree with his way of parenting, and when I try to intervene, I get yelled at. This past weekend, we had the kids and took them to his son’s soccer game,” she explained.

“Their mother was there. His daughter went and sat with her mother, and he became very upset. He was complaining about it being his weekend and that his mother doesn’t get to spend time with the kids on his time. I understand why he’s upset, but also, it was a public event. Mother is allowed to attend these just like he is if mother brings the kids.”

“This went on for about 20 minutes. Other parents were looking at him because he was cursing about it as well. He then asked me to go stand behind mother and daughter and find out what they are talking about and take pictures.”

She told her husband her children were not her problem, which made him furious. Her husband refused to talk to her for the remainder of the game, and she’s left wondering if she was a jerk for failing to do what her husband wanted.

I don’t think she was wrong for drawing the line. What he asked of her wasn’t just uncomfortable, it was inappropriate. These are his children, his conflict, and his responsibility.

She didn’t sign up to be his backup enforcer, especially not in public and not with a camera. Sounds like she should reconsider her marriage.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



