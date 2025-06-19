Her Ex-Fiancé’s Son Is Mad She Skipped His Wedding, But She Couldn’t Be Around Her Cheating Ex

A little over a year ago, this 44-year-old woman found out that her fiancé was cheating on her after eight years together.

She and her now ex-fiancé both have kids from prior relationships. Her ex has a 28-year-old son who never lived in the same house as they did, as he was all grown up when she came into his life.

She wasn’t a mom to her ex’s son, but they still shared a close bond and loved one another, regardless of him not exactly needing a second parent in his life.

“I caught my ex cheating on June 15, and his son was set to get married on June 29th. To say that this broke me is an understatement,” she explained.

“He cheated with one of my best friends, which made things even more traumatic. His son still wanted me to come to the wedding, but I did not think I could go and be around everyone with their stares and whispers.”

“I thanked him and told him how sorry I was, but that I did not want to make their special day all about the gossip of the breakup. I also explained that I did not think I was strong enough to be there.”

She figured her ex’s son would be sympathetic to her, but instead, he was furious that she refused to go to his wedding.

She was only trying to make the right choice and put her ex’s son first, but he didn’t see things that way. She knew that if she did go to the wedding, she might end up crying, and she was afraid to wreck his big day.

Since her ex’s son is still hurt about this a year later, she’s wondering if she was selfish to stay home after all.

