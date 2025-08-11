A Man Was Obsessed With Her Feet At The Pool And Asked If He Could Give Her A Foot Massage

TikTok - @cydneyjordan - pictured above is Cydney

While TikToker Cydney Jordan (@cydneyjordan) was at the pool, a man walked over to her and told her that she had cute toes.

She just stared at him in disbelief for a second before telling him that was an odd thing to say to a stranger.

He apologized and walked away. But not even 10 minutes later, he came back as he was leaving the pool. He asked to give her a foot massage. Cydney told him to stop talking to her. Luckily, he left the pool area.

A few weeks ago, that same man had approached her at the pool and complimented her nails. She didn’t think much of it because it seemed like a normal thing to say to a stranger.

He sat down right next to her and asked to see them. She held out her hand so he could look, but then he tried to grab her hand.

She pulled her hand away and told her that she didn’t like to be touched. So, she had already communicated to him that she was not interested in touching him or being around him.

She goes out of her way to sit as far away as possible from him at the pool. He comes to the poolside to work on his laptop.

Somehow, he had the audacity to approach her three times after she made it clear that she was not interested.

Now, she has to go and report him, especially since there are children at the pool. She is frustrated because she feels like it’s impossible to go anywhere without being harassed by a man.

Several people took to the comments section to share the inappropriate behavior they experienced from men and how traumatizing it can be.

“Something like that happened to me, too. I was at an arcade, and some dude comes up to me, takes my shoe off, and starts touching my foot. I was frozen, just completely shocked,” commented one person.

“Real pool trauma story. Weirdo watched me walk back to my apartment after offering me candy at his. I was 22! He tried to open my door with his key. Mace him next time. These situations escalate quickly,” shared another.

“Five years ago, at my apartment pool, there was a man in a Speedo taking photos of me, and a few weeks later, I caught him doing it to other women. We need separate spaces,” added a third.

@cydneyjordan the universe is pushing me closer and closer to a women’s only retreat ? original sound – cydney jordan

