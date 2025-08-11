She Called CPS On Her Neighbors After Their Son Showed Up Without Clothes On Outside Of Her House

TikTok - @lizardfrede - pictured above is Elizabeth

A few days ago, TikToker Elizabeth Frederick (@lizardfrede) was working from home. As she was finishing up work, her youngest son’s best friend showed up to play.

He lived just down the road from them. Suddenly, her son came running inside and told her there was a little boy outside, and they didn’t know who he was.

So, Elizabeth went to the front door and saw a little boy who was not wearing any shoes or pants. He told her that he ran here. Elizabeth could tell that he was autistic because she used to work with autistic kids at the school.

Her son and his friend had ridden their bikes. The little boy had gotten out of a truck and followed them for half a mile down across a busy road.

Elizabeth called her husband to tell him about the little boy and decided to drive him home. But she felt uneasy about the whole situation and ended up calling her son’s best friend’s mom.

The mom informed her that she had to make a welfare check on the little boy and his family a few months ago. She advised Elizabeth to call the police for child neglect. So, she called the sheriff to send an officer over.

Her son’s friend’s mom came over, and as she was driving past the little boy’s house, she saw a woman in a truck who was completely passed out.

The sheriffs came quickly and went down the road to check on the woman. They were able to wake her up. It turned out there was also a man in the truck.

They were both angry about being woken up. They claimed they weren’t on drugs, but the officers told them they were obviously high.

TikTok – @lizardfrede – pictured above is Elizabeth

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They asked about the woman’s kids and informed her that her son was half a mile down the road without any clothes on.

Meanwhile, back at Elizabeth’s house, her son grabbed a pair of his shorts and shoes for the little boy to wear. He was extremely dirty.

The sheriff showed up to take their statements, and it all took about two to three hours. They got the little boy some snacks and lemonade.

Suddenly, the father of the little boy walked up and talked to the sheriffs. The sheriffs put the boy and the dad in the back of a cop car and drove back to their house. After they left, another sheriff told Elizabeth that they would have to call CPS and do an inspection.

The little boy also had some older siblings who went to school with Elizabeth’s kids. At the end of last year, they were taken out of school because of complaints about their lack of hygiene. Hopefully, with CPS now involved, the kids can get the help they need.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan