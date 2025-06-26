He Avoided Being In A Fatal Plane Crash After Rescheduling A Flight

  |  
Jun 26, 2025
Bogdan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The other day, TikToker @ahmedm.zeidan bumped into a random stranger who told him a story that left him with chills.

So, he was having a conversation with this man when he pulled out his phone to show him a picture of a destroyed airplane. That plane crash had only happened a few days prior.

The man told him that he had been in India and was supposed to be on that flight, but he ended up meeting a sage at the temple.

He instantly felt safe with the sage and got this strong feeling that he needed to reschedule his flight so he could volunteer with the sage.

He called the airline company to reschedule his flight, but was told that he needed to do it on his own and buy a new ticket.

So, that’s what he did, and he spent the day with the sage. Later, the company called him and asked him how he knew the plane crash was going to happen.

However, he did not know what they were talking about. He was at the temple and did not have any access to the news.

So, they told him that the aircraft had crashed and around 420 people lost their lives. Only one person managed to survive the accident.

He was shocked that he had avoided being in a fatal plane crash. He went to look for the sage but couldn’t find him anywhere in the temple.

So, he asked around, but the other people in the temple told him that they had only seen him talking to himself the whole time he was there.

Somehow, nobody else saw this sage, yet he saved the guy’s life. In the comments section, several TikTok users dropped stories of miracles that have happened to them or others.

“Wow, that’s beautiful. There was a woman who got pulled out of the rubble by a man named Paul during 9/11, and when rescuers got there, they said there was no man named Paul,” commented one user.

“There was a Thai guy on that flight who survived, and that was his second time in a plane crash, sooo crazy!” exclaimed another.

“I accidentally got on the wrong train, and the actual train I was meant to get on derailed, and multiple people passed away. My angels saved me that day,” added a third.

@ahmedm.zeidan

The supernatural is all around us

? original sound – ahmedm.zeidan
By Emily Chan
