She Discovered Her Dad Had A Secret Child After He Died

TikTok - @haileyscancerjourney - pictured above is Hailey

After the death of her father, TikToker Hailey (@haileyscancerjourney) discovered that he had a secret child. Her dad didn’t even know that this child existed.

Hailey’s relationship with her father had been difficult for most of her life. He was an abusive alcoholic, and though her parents were long divorced, the emotional scars he caused still lingered.

He died in May 2024, on the day after her birthday. Growing up, she watched her father cycle through several different relationships, but there was one that stood out. He only had one major, longtime girlfriend during her childhood.

Back then, this girlfriend found out she was pregnant and never told Hailey’s dad about the baby because she saw the way he mistreated Hailey, her mom, and her sister.

So, she left, kept the pregnancy a secret, and raised the child on her own. The child grew up never knowing their biological father.

About six months after Hailey’s dad died, the ex-girlfriend messaged Hailey’s aunt and revealed the truth. The message was then passed down to Hailey’s mom, who broke the news to her that she had a brother.

None of them were all that shocked. Given the chaos of her father’s life, Hailey figured that there was probably at least one child out there that she didn’t know about.

It’s unclear whether Hailey has connected with her newly discovered brother yet, but the revelation has added another complex layer to her healing process.

Her story just goes to show that the past has a way of catching up, even after your death.

A TikTok user, @katekate751, shared a similar experience in the comments section. Apparently, she and her half-brother were both secret children. Her father got married in 1999, when her stepsister was just six months old. He ended up having two kids.

She didn’t meet her dad until she was 13 years old, and she was forced to live with him only two days after they met.

She didn’t find out about her brother until two years ago. So, her father hid two kids from her stepmother, and there are possibly more.

