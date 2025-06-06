She’s Divorcing Her Husband After He Lied To Her About Having Children

T.Den_Team - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 27-year-old woman is completely childfree, and she got sterilized because that’s how much she does not want to be a mom.

A year ago, she married her 33-year-old husband, and she had no clue he even had kids…until five days ago. On that fateful day, her husband revealed that he had been lying to her and said he had two children.

He routinely pays child support, but her husband is upset that it ruins his ability to spend his money on what he wants for himself.

He stated that he wanted to be able to have the kind of fun that she does, so his plan was to fight for 50/50 custody of the kids so he could keep more of the child support money.

“I was furious he had lied to me and was even more angry when he told me he wanted 50/50. He works 12-16 hour shifts as a nurse, and that would mean I would have to take care of the children when I’m not working or am working from home,” she explained.

“I told him if he fights for custody, I will leave him. We have a prenup, so a divorce will be rather simple; I get 100% of my business, all of my savings and fun money, and the house, as I inherited it from my grandmother.”



“He called me [a jerk] and told me I should step up so that he can have more money in his savings and for fun. And because the kids won’t be much hassle due to their ages.”

After considering the situation further, she decided to divorce her husband over his lie and got him to move out of her house.

Luckily, she can file for an annulment of her marriage, as her lawyer says it was fraudulent in the first place.

What do you think about all this?

You can read the original post below.

