She’s Refusing To Share Her Late Mom’s Jewelry With Her Dad’s Fiancée And Daughters

dariyad - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Fourteen years ago, this 26-year-old woman’s mom sadly passed away. Three years later, her dad allowed her to have all of her mom’s personal belongings after his girlfriend at the time attempted to take some of her mom’s things.

She yelled at her dad’s girlfriend, and her dad’s girlfriend tried to slap her for being disrespectful. In the end, her dad dumped this woman after what happened.

“It wasn’t the first time someone had shown an interest in some of it. His sister wanted a pearl pendant that belonged to Mom, and she even tried to steal it,” she explained.

“Dad told me that Mom wanted her things to go to me, so he was respecting her wishes. After he gave it all to me, I packed it up and sent it to my grandparents for safekeeping.”

When she was 17, her dad ended up meeting his fiancée, who is only 12 years older than she is, and she moved out of the house a year later, as she did not get along with this woman.

As soon as she left home, her dad and his fiancée began having kids together. They currently have five children, and their wedding is happening in February of next year.

Two of her half-siblings are girls, aged six and seven. Not too long ago, her dad mentioned he wanted to give his daughters and his fiancée gifts from her mom’s jewelry collection. He particularly wishes to give his fiancée a special ring her mom got as a teenager.



“He wants the necklace he bought Mom for their wedding for the oldest of his and his fiancée’s two daughters, and a bracelet he bought Mom for the younger daughter,” she added.

“He told me his fiancée was also in love with a watch my mom owned, and he suggested I could give it to her as a wedding gift since the two of us have ‘had a rough time connecting,’ and he feels like it would make her feel welcome.”

dariyad – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“My answer to all of it was no. I didn’t hesitate in saying it or beating around the bush. I was honest. My answer was no. He told me it was the right thing to do and that it shows we’re all one family. I told him, be that as it may, he could buy them jewelry if he wanted, but my mom was not THEIR family, and like he said, she wanted all of her things to go to me.”

Her dad’s fiancée tried to shame her into changing her mind by essentially calling her a bad sister and daughter.

This woman also told her that if her children could have some of her mom’s pieces, it would make them feel like a real family.

She concluded by saying her mom’s ring was something she deserved, since her dad spoke about that more than the wedding rings he and her mom had worn. She responded that it was a shame that she wouldn’t be sharing any of the jewelry.

“My dad sent me a long text telling me for his sake he hopes I reconsider because this is breaking his heart and putting him in a difficult spot,” she concluded.

Do you think she should share her mom’s jewelry?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski