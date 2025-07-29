She Moved Out Of The House After Her Parents Took Advantage Of Her, Yet Said She Treated Them Like Servants

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some people don’t realize how much you do for them until you stop doing it. For this 18-year-old, it took being accused of laziness to finally walk away, and now her parents are scrambling without her.

After years of quietly carrying the load at home, she moved in with her grandparents and left the chaos behind. But now her parents want her back, and she’s wondering if setting that boundary makes her heartless, or just finally heard.

Six weeks ago, she moved out after her parents said she was lazy and didn’t lift a finger around the house.

Her parents told her that she made their lives harder and treated them like they were her own personal servants, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“In reality, I was doing the most to help them. I cooked 4 nights a week, went grocery shopping twice a week, helped my mom meal prep lunches every Sunday, got my siblings to and from school, did the dishes every night, did my own chores, and my siblings’ chores when they were being difficult, and I was paying rent after I turned 18,” she explained.

“I turned 18 in April and started paying rent then. But my parents expected more out of me, and I wasn’t finished high school yet. I tried my best, though, because I wanted to help my family.”

“It was when they accused me of doing nothing and taking advantage of them that I was like wtf. We got into a fight, and I packed up my stuff and left that night. I stayed at my best friend’s house for three nights, and then I moved in with my grandparents.”

Three weeks later, her parents finally wanted to know when she would be returning to the house, and she replied that it wasn’t happening.

From there, her parents insisted that she still had to come home to help them out, and she questioned them about why that was important, since they said she didn’t do anything anyway.

Her parents pointed out that she was too young to leave the house, and she reassured them she legally could move and didn’t need their approval.

Her parents contacted her several more times, and she didn’t respond.

“Then last week they said we needed to talk, and I asked them what about. They said things at home were rough without me, and I needed to stop behaving like this and help them,” she continued.

“I told them I won’t ever move back in with them because they’re ungrateful [jerks] who want me to take over for them and never appreciate me for it.”

“I said I did nothing before, according to them, so they should be fine since clearly they were doing it all before, and I said I would keep my lazy [self] with grandma and grandpa.”

Do you think she’s wrong to refuse to move back in?

