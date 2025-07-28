She Had A Woman Demand A Refund On A Book She Sold Her Three Years Ago

Some people really will test the limits of decency when it comes to money, especially when they think you’re doing well. This woman is a writer who’s always been open with her readers, even when life threw major curveballs her way.

Most of her audience responded with grace and support. But now, three years later, one of those readers is back… demanding a refund.

And not just quietly, either. We’re talking 7 a.m. messages, tracking down her husband, and roping in other family members to gang up on her.

So now she’s wondering: is it wild to stand firm, or are there really people out here who think they’re entitled to a refund years after getting exactly what they paid for?

She’s 31, and she publishes her work all on her own. She likes making money on the side selling her books, and it’s just overall an enjoyable activity for her.

“I love to write, and I love when people read my stuff. I thought of even doing it full time professionally, but had a few setbacks with my health and now being pregnant,” she explained.

“A little background: In 2022, I wrote a book, and I had every intention of doing physical copies for them. But I had not planned on having a major medical health issue that landed me in and out of the hospital numerous times.”

“I simply decided to do an ebook release, like the kind you read on a Kindle, and for the ones who didn’t want that, I would simply refund them. No big deal, right?”

She posted the news online, and nearly every one of her readers said they would prefer to have an ebook than their money back.

From there, people began sending their emails over to her so she could get the ebook over to all of them. A woman named Sarah was among them, and Sarah appeared to be kind and supportive of the fact that the book was no longer available in a physical copy.

When she finally got to sending Sarah the ebook, Sarah responded to her email with a thank you. Sarah also mentioned that she was thrilled to read her work.

Well, yesterday she was sleeping when someone kept blowing up her phone at 7:30 a.m. Her husband actually got her up, as he was concerned there could be some kind of emergency.

She grabbed her phone and was shocked to see that Sarah was responsible for the commotion. Sarah was asking for a refund on the book three years later!!

She actually figured Sarah had been hacked, as she wanted a refund via Cash App, which is popular with scammers. She blocked Sarah, worried this was a scam, and she tried to go back to bed.

Less than five minutes later, Sarah starts blowing up her husband’s phone. Sarah tracked her husband down on social media and proceeded to badger him.

Puzzled, she replied to Sarah through her husband’s account, asking for more context. Sarah fired back a screenshot dated from 2022 when she paid for that book.

“She then said she was hard up for money and needed it back, and I should be kind enough to refund her money,” she added.

“I was livid. I told her why on earth [should] I refund her something from THREE YEARS AGO?! I even checked my email and found where I had sent it to her and her reply.”

“I sent her the SS to prove it, and she deleted her messages that said she was hard up and needed money. I replied, ‘I’m not going to refund you for something I gave you. Not to mention it’s been 3 years, why are you just now messaging me?!'”

Sarah quit messaging back, and she blocked her on her husband’s account. She did share on her own social media channels that she bought a new car and was going on vacation with her husband, so she thinks Sarah figured she could get cash out of her.

The whole incident was bizarre, and Sarah’s mom and daughter have begun harassing her from various other accounts, demanding a refund.

What advice do you have for her?

