She’s Sharing Her Airbnb Horror Story Involving A Guest Who Planted Bugs, Filed False Complaints, And Stole Credit Cards

Galina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you thought being an Airbnb host just meant handing over the keys, collecting five-star reviews, and making easy money, think again. TikToker @saltysuz68 is an Airbnb host, and she’s issuing a warning about scammers.

Recently, she received a booking from a guest who planned to stay for two weeks, and it cost $1,800. The guest wanted to check in early, and she always did her best to accommodate her guests, so she was able to make that happen.

On the first night, the guest asked if someone else had access to the garage door because it was open, kickstarting a string of complaints.

TikToker @saltysuz68 told her that no one had access to it. The next day, the guest complained that they had spotted a cockroach and sent her a picture of a huge roach.

However, TikToker @saltysuz68 cleaned the place three to four times a week. She also had another cleaner who cleaned three to four times a month, so the place should be spotless.

At two in the morning, she received a message from Airbnb saying that her guest was complaining about the place being infested with bugs.

The guest had also claimed to find a live hornet in the carpet. TikToker @saltysuz68 was sure that the guest was planting bugs in the house because she had never seen those bugs in the area before.

She offered to give the guest a full refund if they left the property by 11 a.m. She had spent a lot of money, time, and effort on the place and didn’t want this guest to mess that up.

Then, she went on the internet and did a search on the guest. She found several mug shots and discovered that they had been evicted from apartments.

Finally, the guest left. She and her husband went over to the property to clean it up. They realized that every lightbulb in the house had been taken out.

There was also a package on the front porch. It was likely that the guest had stolen people’s credit cards and was having packages delivered at a short-term rental so they couldn’t be traced. Overall, this experience was a wake-up call for her and for fellow hosts everywhere.

