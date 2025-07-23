His Girlfriend Asked If He Would Still Love Her If She Became A Trans Man, Then Got Mad When He Said No

People love to say that love should, but what does that really mean? Unconditional love doesn’t mean staying in a relationship that no longer fits who you are, nor does it entail changing your identity just to keep someone else comfortable.

He told her the truth; he would always care for her, always support her, but he wouldn’t be able to stay in a romantic relationship if she transitioned.

Now she’s hurt, and he’s left wondering if being honest about who he is makes him a bad partner, or just someone who knows that real love and romantic compatibility aren’t always the same thing.

This man has a girlfriend named Jade, and yesterday evening, they were cuddling before going to bed and chatting.

Out of nowhere, Jade popped a strange question: she wanted to know if he would still be interested in a romantic relationship with her if she transitioned to a man.

“I was not prepared to answer that kind of question. Nevertheless, I said, ‘Honestly, no. I would probably leave. But I would still be your best friend,'” he explained.

“Keep in mind here, this is something that is completely out of the realm of possibility. Jade is a straight female, and I am a straight male. Jade has never shown any interest in going trans before.”

“With that being said, I would still always support Jade and be there for her. I wholeheartedly consider myself to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. I would still be more than happy to hang out with her and support her completely if she decided to become a trans male.”

To clarify, he would not be romantically interested in Jade if she did transition, as he’s not interested in men; he’s only into women.

Jade got extremely upset with his answer, and they got into an argument that dragged on until midnight. That means they spent one to two hours fighting with one another.

Jade argued that his love for her is not unconditional if he’s considering dumping her over transitioning. Jade expressed how hurt she was that he would no longer love her in the exact same way if she became a man.

He underscored to Jade that he would love her, but it would no longer be in a romantic sense if she changes her gender.

Jade still didn’t like his reasoning, but he didn’t want to lie to her face. Jade is still unhappy with him, and she’s not over the fight they had.

“…[Am I the jerk] for telling my girlfriend that I probably wouldn’t love her romantically if she transitioned to be male?” he wondered.

