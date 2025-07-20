He Proposed To His Girlfriend At His Friend’s Wedding Without Getting The Bride And Groom’s Permission Beforehand

Kwangmoozaa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Weddings are all about love, grand gestures, and celebrating the happy couple. The newlyweds are supposed to be the center of attention on their big day.

But one man decided to propose to his girlfriend at his friend’s wedding without getting the bride and groom’s permission beforehand. The engagement sparked debate on whether it’s appropriate to propose at someone else’s wedding.

On December 12, 2023, Josh Stepherson popped the question to Alyssa Fowler (@alyssa_ryannn) at their friends’ wedding reception in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fowler shared a video of the exciting moment on March 10, 2025, but did not expect it to receive so much attention and backlash.

In the video, the bride can be seen gasping as Stepherson got down on one knee and asked Fowler to marry him.

The groom threw up his hands and started cheering. Even though the response from the bride and groom was positive, the online response was disapproving.

According to wedding experts, this type of move is considered a faux pas and does not follow proper etiquette rules.

It steals the show from the newly married couple. Most people were not in support of the proposal taking place at someone else’s wedding and criticized the groom for not putting more effort into the proposal.

“Imagine dating a man who can’t even take the time to construct his own proposal,” commented one person.

“It was very disrespectful to the couple, and the time and effort the couple put into the wedding that was their day. I realize she’s not the one who proposed, but her enabling it is concerning,” pointed out another.

“He doesn’t care about you enough to create a romantic moment for you, so he just stole someone else’s romantic atmosphere,” stated a third.

Fowler expressed her understanding of why some people did not agree with the way her proposal went down, but she also defended herself, saying that people did not know the whole story.

She explained that she immediately made sure the bride was okay with what was happening. She also spoke to all the guests and was told that the timing of her proposal could not have been more perfect.

