He Sprayed His Neighbor’s Farm Stand Customer With A Hose After This Man Stole Food Out Of His Garden

He gets it. Things are hard right now, and a farm stand with free produce is a good thing for the community. But not when people are jumping his fence, stealing from his garden, and acting like he’s the one overreacting for being mad about it.

He’s tried to be patient. He’s put up fences, signs, and even talked to his neighbor. Nothing has changed. Now he’s the guy with the hose and the bad reputation, and all he’s thinking is, how did it get to the point where protecting your own food makes you the bad guy?

This man’s neighbor built a small farm stand near his house, intended as a place where people can stop and pick up produce grown by his neighbor. The farm stand is also stocked with donated items and pantry essentials.

He thinks it’s actually an amazing idea, since everything is so expensive right now and people are having a hard time making it (he and his family are struggling too).

So while the concept is something he supports, in reality, it’s making his life more difficult than it has to be, as his neighbor’s farm stand customers are trespassing on his property and stealing from his garden.

He’s put a rabbit fence and signs up, along with a tarp that covers the view of the garden from the street, but none of that has deterred people from taking from him.

“People just hold their kids over the fence to pick tomatoes and beans, or jump it. I ended up getting into an argument with a lady over it,” he explained.

“I yelled, ‘HEY, STOP. THOSE ARE NOT FOR YOU TO TAKE.’ She told her kid to move faster and then tried to run away.”

“I caught up to her and asked her what…her problem was, and she turned it into how dare I swear in front of her child, why am I so angry, am I really that upset about a couple of tomatoes. I said I am upset that you are STEALING from me.”

One day later, he went to his neighbor and asked him to move it to the opposite side of their driveway, so that the farm stand would no longer be beside his house.

The neighbor on the other side doesn’t have a garden, so it’s not like they’ll have to worry about losing produce.

Well, his neighbor told him he’s not going to move the farm stand until the season is over. He then requested that his neighbor put up bigger signs or speak to his customers.

In response, his neighbor demanded to know if he truly couldn’t afford to share his produce. He reminded his neighbor that it’s not people who are starving stealing from him.

His neighbor told him he’s going to have to deal for the moment, but they could consider a strategy that would help their whole community out at a later date.

“So last night it happened again, a man in his 50s. I sprayed [him] with the hose. He started yelling at me, and after a minute or so, the neighbor came out yelling at me too,” he added.

“People have posted on the neighborhood board to be careful if they come by because I’m [a jerk]. The neighbor says I’m scaring people away from a community resource. I told him that I’m going to continue until he does something about the…thieves who feel entitled to MY GARDEN.”

“I feel like I’m losing my…mind here. Am I the [jerk] for asking them to move it? Am I the [jerk] for being PISSED OFF that people are…STEALING from me? This is food for my family.”

You can read the original post below.

