She Resigned As A Teacher In The Middle Of The Year Because She Says Kids Are Being Exploited By Schools Data Harvesting Their Information, Yet Parents Don’t Realize It

For over five years, Rachel (@rachelbarker287) was an elementary school teacher, but she resigned in the middle of the year because she could no longer remain in the school system in good conscience. She currently has a master’s degree in education and is currently working on her PhD.

In a TikTok video, she is sharing about how children are being exploited in schools, and many parents and teachers don’t even realize it.

Since 2019, kids’ emotions, behavior, diagnosis, race, gender, and internet searches have been recorded and tracked the second they log into their school devices.

All this information is being gathered by tech companies without consent. Educational programs that are commonly used in schools, such as Amplify, Dreambox, Panorama, and Khan Academy, are backed by billionaires like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

As a result, they are not just educational tools. They are also surveillance systems that collect data on children. Tech companies are legally considered school officials, so they have the ability to track everything.

Rachel claims that the education system has become rampant with data mining. It is now a place of manipulation and exploitation.

Children are being exploited for profit. At the same time, they are being taught that their privacy does not matter.

She hopes to raise awareness about data harvesting so that parents can better protect their children. She also encourages parents to ask uncomfortable questions and speak out when something does not seem right.

Many TikTok users agreed that too much technology in schools is affecting children negatively. They took to the comments section to share their own experiences.

“Our high school announced they were installing biometric fingerprint scanners to ‘track attendance,’ but it was tied to their lunch cards as well. The community protested LOUDLY, and the systems were scrapped,” commented one user.

“My first year teaching in 2012, I remember thinking how cool it was that all the 3rd to 5th graders would be getting a mini iPad. By the 4th year, I realized how bad it was,” stated another.

“My K-6 school has every student do an ’emotional check-in’ daily through a program that tracks the data,” added someone else.

