He Stood Up At His Dad’s Funeral And Called Him Out For Being A Terrible Man

  |  
Jul 22, 2025
Elegant sad elderly man with black suite and umbrella walking alone on graveyard. Rainy day.
hedgehog94 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While funerals are meant to be a way for the living to honor the dead, they’re not supposed to be a performance about how the dearly departed was amazing in life when they were anything but.

A week ago, this man’s dad passed away, and he was awful. His dad was an abuser, but people thought he was just full of ‘tough love.’

His dad was controlling and belittling. His dad loved to yell. He and his siblings grew up literally walking around on eggshells in an effort to just survive their home life.

His dad did a wonderful job pulling the wool over people’s eyes and making it seem like he was a model parent.

“But he was charming to everyone else. Neighbors, church folks, coworkers, they all thought he was ‘strict but loving,'” he explained.

“They didn’t see the belt. They didn’t hear the things he said to my mom when no one was around. At his funeral, person after person stood up and called him ‘a pillar,’ ‘a gentle man,’ ‘a hero.’ And I snapped.”

“I stood up and said, ‘He wasn’t a good father. He was cruel. And some of us are relieved he’s gone.’ The room went silent. My mom didn’t look at me. My older brother walked out.”

There’s not a shred of remorse inside of him for what he said, for telling it like it is in front of a room full of people who had no clue.

However, he does feel caught between a rock and a hard place. His dad was a terrible man, but he was still his dad.

His dad was complex, and he did show his human side at times, so he was not entirely rotten. It really bothered him to listen at his dad’s funeral as his family tried to flip the script.

“But for people to rewrite him like he was a loving dad? I couldn’t sit quietly through that,” he continued.

“I don’t know what kind of person that makes me. But at least I told the truth.”

What do you think about that?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

