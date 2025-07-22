Her Best Friend Got Diagnosed With Cancer, So Now Her Husband’s Filing For Divorce

Sometimes the universe doesn’t just hit you; it throws everything at you at once and dares you to survive it. And right now, all she can do is sit beside her best friend and wonder how on earth anyone finds their way through something like this.

This woman is in literal tears over what her 34-year-old best friend is going through. Her best friend is generous, hilarious, and intelligent, and she sadly just got diagnosed with cancer.

Her best friend has two children who are six and three, and she hasn’t been able to process the heartbreaking news that she received.

“And then her husband, the man who promised to love her in sickness and in health, sat her down and said he wants a divorce,” she explained.

“Just like that. His exact words: ‘I can’t handle this.’ No, ‘We’ll fight this together,’ no, ‘You’re not alone.’ Just ‘I’m out.'”

“She didn’t even cry when she told me. She just stared, like her body hadn’t caught up with the pain yet. Now she’s trying to figure out how to tell her kids that mommy is sick… and possibly that daddy is leaving too. How is that even real?”

She’s seeing red right now; she’s that angry at her best friend’s husband. She wishes she could get in his face and yell at him for his decision to walk away.

She wishes she could do something, anything, to jump in and protect her best friend. The reality is, there’s nothing she can do to improve her best friend’s situation.

She’s left feeling purposeless, while her best friend is scared. Her best friend isn’t sure how she’s going to manage all of this alone: dealing with cancer, managing her kids, and all without a husband.

“How do you even start to put the pieces back together when everything falls apart all at once? How do you survive cancer and abandonment?” she wondered.

“If anyone out there has been through anything like this… please tell me what helped. Tell me what to say to her. Tell me how she makes it through this.”

