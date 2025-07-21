His Neighbor Stole His Koi Fish, So He Stomped Them Into Her White Carpet When He Found Out

That pond he made as a kid was everything: his pride, his peace, and something he’d built with his own two hands.

So when he came home to find his fish stolen and half of them dead in a neighbor’s bucket, something inside him snapped.

What followed wasn’t his proudest moment, but it was pure, unfiltered heartbreak. Because when you’re a kid who’s just watched something you love get destroyed for no reason at all, sometimes grief looks a whole lot like revenge.

Back when this man was 14, he had a beautiful little koi pond in his yard that he pretty much built alone. He fed the fish one to two times each week, and it was also his responsibility to change the water and clean the pond’s filter.

“We went on a three-day camping trip once and came back to find the pond empty. I panicked and started looking for evidence of a bird attack or raccoons or something when I noticed a random 5-gallon bucket on our neighbor’s back porch,” he explained.

“Trusting my gut, I hopped their chain link fence, and sure enough, all of my koi were in that bucket. And half of them were dead from lack of oxygen.”

He snatched his fish and placed the ones that managed to survive back in his pond. Luckily, those ones bounced back and made a full recovery, but he was furious.

His neighbor killed seven of his koi fish, which he had paid for with his own money. As soon as he saw that his neighbor had arrived home from work that day, he raced over to her house and banged on her front door.

He sobbed with anger as his neighbor said she thought his fish would be hungry and lonely while he was out of town, so she decided to borrow them.

He was standing on her doorstep with the bucket of dead fish in his hands, and he asked his neighbor to let him in.

She allowed him inside, and as soon as he walked into her living room, he started screaming at her before he crashed out.

“And then I grabbed each dead fish one by one, threw them onto her bleach white carpet, and stomped on them and rubbed and smeared their bodies, blood, and guts into her pristine carpet,” he said.

“She freaked out, of course, and froze, but I was done in like a minute, and then I ran out, still angry, crying, and yelling over my shoulder…”

“Well, she called the cops. My parents got involved, but they didn’t know anything about this. I was in my room for like 2 hours before the cops showed up.”

The cops quickly learned that his neighbor had invited him inside, so that didn’t count as trespassing, and she also trespassed into their yard to steal his koi fish.

The cop who spoke to him thought the situation was so absurd. His neighbor still wanted to press charges against him for vandalism, but his dad pointed out that they caught her on their cameras stealing the fish, and they were happy to present the evidence in court.

He and his neighbor came to an agreement not to press charges against each other, and he and his family never spoke to his neighbor again.

“They moved about a year later and frankly, good riddance. I know I didn’t handle it well at all, but I had put my heart and soul into that pond,” he continued.

“And I was only 14. We’ve all been there. But seriously, who…steals a neighbor’s fish?”

