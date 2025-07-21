She Caught Her Neighbor Creeping Around Her Bedroom Window While She Was Hooking Up With Her Husband, So She Called The Cops On Her

blackday - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She wasn’t trying to start anything. She’s pregnant, her husband’s gone a lot for work, and she just wanted to feel safe in her own house.

But when her new neighbor kept creeping around their yard, right up by the windows, it stopped feeling like a misunderstanding.

So yeah, she called the cops. And now half the neighborhood is acting like she crossed a line. But what else was she supposed to do? Wait for it to get worse? Keep hoping it would stop on its own?

This 31-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband live in a nice neighborhood. It’s the kind of place where absolutely everyone knows one another, yet keeps their noses out of business they shouldn’t be prying into.

Not that long ago, the house that’s next to theirs sold, but the owner stated their female relative and her two children would be moving in.

“They said she was a recently single mom who worked at the local hospital and needed a fresh start. We have a kid on the way so we didn’t really get bothered by it. Like I said, it’s a nice neighborhood and friendly for the most part,” she explained.

“We do have cameras, on the front door and the back door & a light that comes on when someone walks by it. It’s a nice neighborhood, but you can never be too cautious. Considering my husband works out of town twice a month, and I’m pregnant, I wanted to make sure I was safe.”

“Well, here’s when it all started happening. About two weeks after the woman and her kids moved in, she came over and introduced herself to us. She seemed super sweet & I truly felt bad for her (I grew up with a single mom, so I have a soft spot in my heart for them). She seemed normal, her kids seemed like, well, normal kids & everything was fine.”

One Sunday evening, she was watching TV in bed, and her husband was in the shower. She spotted the outdoor light turn on, and it’s hard to ignore since it’s more like a prison search light than anything else.

blackday – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She then received a notification on her camera’s alarm system, so she opened the video feed and saw her next-door neighbor out in the dark, walking around and looking into her windows.

She thought perhaps the woman had too many cocktails to warrant such weird behavior, and she has her kids every other week, so it’s plausible she was home alone, drinking to pass the time.

Eventually, her neighbor left her yard, and she let her husband know what she had been up to. Her husband replied that they should check on her, as if their neighbor was strolling around drunk in the dark, that would be a recipe for disaster.

They live on a super narrow road that does not have a sidewalk, and people race through their neighborhood doing well over the speed limit, so you can see why her husband was concerned for her neighbor’s safety.

She got up, went to her neighbor’s house, and was surprised to find her completely sober. She questioned her neighbor about what she was doing walking around their yard, and she stated she was only checking their neighborhood out.

She wouldn’t have had a problem with that, but this woman was literally in their backyard looking like a peeping Tom.

She politely told her neighbor to stay in her own yard and went home. She found the whole incident strange, but her husband rationalized the situation by saying perhaps their neighbor was socially awkward and looking for a way to speak to them.

One week went by without anything weird happening, but one night, when her husband came home at 7 p.m., her neighbor and her kids quickly went inside, even though they had spent literally all day in their own yard.

Not long after, her neighbor was standing in her yard, and her camera recorded it.

“This time it was our front yard & she was right by our bedroom window. My husband and I were messing around (if ya catch my drift), and I feel like she was lowkey watching it,” she said.

“I quickly stopped and got dressed and went outside, and this time I wasn’t as nice. I asked her what the [heck] she was doing in our yard again, this time by our window, and she kinda just stared at me like a deer in headlights.”

“She said, “I uh I didn’t realize I was by your bedroom window.” It was so creepy, and I was honestly done. The next night, she was in our yard AGAIN & this time I didn’t even bother to confront her, I called the police and waited for them to show up. My husband agreed it was the best thing to do. We didn’t know this woman; she could be dangerous for all we knew.”

A police officer arrived, and she handed over her security footage to the man, proving her neighbor had been in her yard three different times.

The police officer dropped by her neighbor’s house to tell her to stay off their property or she would face trespassing charges.

Well, their whole neighborhood seems to know about her calling the cops on her next-door neighbor, and many people are giving her mean looks when she sees them out and about.

Some of her neighbors are on her side, though, and they believe her next-door neighbor was behaving in an alarming way.

While calling the cops seemed to have worked and her neighbor has stayed out of her yard, she’s worried that perhaps she did the wrong thing, as she’s facing judgment from her other neighbors.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski