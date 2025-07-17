Her Fiancé Said He Doesn’t Want A Daughter Since It Will End His Bloodline

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

There’s a certain kind of exhaustion that comes from constantly being blamed for someone else’s bad behavior. No matter what she does, she ends up the villain in his version of the story.

What started as a disagreement about future children spiraled into something uglier: control, mockery, and a partner who seems more interested in tearing her down than building a life with her.

Now she’s stuck wondering what so many people in her position eventually ask themselves: Is this what love is supposed to feel like, or is she slowly forgetting what respect even looks like?

A week ago, this 22-year-old girl and her 26-year-old fiancé got into a blowout fight about their future children while on their way home from the grocery store.

She casually brought up how much she would love to have a daughter. Her fiancé instantly said he would feel so disappointed to have a girl, and he would only want to have a son.

She was aware that he wanted a little boy, but she was horrified that he said it would be disappointing to have a girl.

“He then compared a daughter to a son, like, ‘getting a hand-me-down automatic car compared to a manual new car.’ I guess he sees daughters as inferior,” she explained.

“We went on for a bit; when I asked why he really wanted a son, he said, ‘I don’t want my bloodline to end, and if I have a daughter, it’ll end with her with my family name.’ I was speechless; he’s not royalty or anything, so I’m not sure where bloodline is considered important.”

“We reached home, and I ignored him for a bit. It then blew up again. I tried to be reasonable and maybe come to a resolution, but he kept shouting and mocking me. It reached a pinnacle where he shouted, ‘What…man wants a daughter?'”

Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She actually left their home since she had a lot she wanted to shout back at him, and none of those things were nice.

She went off to work, and as she was driving, her fiancé bombarded her with text messages, stating he was going to cancel her insurance since she was acting like a child.

Later that night, he did say sorry, and she was hopeful they wouldn’t have as many problems communicating in the future.

But one week after that, her fiancé texted her at work asking if she could come home and drive him to work, as his car battery was dead (well, it’s actually her car he was using, since his was in the shop and she owns two vehicles).

Her coworker said it was alright for her to head out early since it wasn’t a chaotic day, so she drove home to help get her fiancé to work.

She called her fiancé when she arrived, and he yelled at her that he wasn’t ready to leave, so she had to come into the house.

“Despite my inner urge to just drive back to work after that attitude, I park up, call to him when I’m in the house, and sit down on the sofa to wait,” she added.

“Ten minutes pass and he storms down the stairs, sees me, snaps at me, saying ‘Jeez, thanks for the help, nice of you to help me when I’m in the pinch.’ I’m very confused by his attitude and also the fact that letting him use both my cars is not considered helping in a pinch??”

“We got in the car, I’m baffled, try and ask calmly why he’s so worked up. I’m the barked at with words along the lines of, I’m going to be late for work, you don’t even help me, I had to rush to shave, you could’ve packed my lunch whilst I’m getting ready. I was genuinely shocked. He then continued to yell at me in the car and mock me. I just don’t get how he doesn’t see how weird he’s being.”

Any time they get into a fight, her fiancé twists things around and blames her for everything and anything. She can sit here and admit she’s not exactly perfect, but she would never be as mean to him as he’s being to her.

She has to walk on eggshells, and all he does is criticize and judge her. She feels that nothing she does is good enough, and she can’t figure out if he’s truly being a jerk or if she’s being too sensitive.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski