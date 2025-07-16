She Thought Her Friend Was In Her Driveway, But What She Saw Wasn’t Human, And She’s Convinced A Fire From 1959 Has Something To Do With It

According to a story shared with TikToker @loiis.layne, what started as an innocent spooky hangout between friends quickly spiraled into doppelgänger sightings and mimicry.

One day, Savannah and her friend Faith were watching scary YouTube videos at her house. When it was time for Faith to go home, Savannah walked Faith down to her car. Savannah’s house had a long driveway, and Faith’s car was parked at the end of it in the grass.

Faith got into the car, and Savannah raced back inside the house because she was still freaked out from the scary videos they watched.

About 30 seconds later, she received a phone call from Faith, who was still parked at the end of the driveway. Faith asked if she was still standing at the top of the driveway.

Savannah told her that she ran back inside. Then, Faith said that as she was pulling out of the driveway, she looked up and saw Savannah standing there. So, of course, she rolled her window down and called out to her. She did not get a response.

The face of the person who looked like Savannah was red. It appeared as if there was paint splattered all over her face, but Faith couldn’t see very clearly because it was dark outside. That night, Savannah was unable to sleep.

A couple of weeks later, Savannah was out taking a walk with her brother. When she returned home, her mother asked her what she needed because apparently, she had been calling for her mom from her bedroom for the past 10 minutes. Obviously, Savannah was not home at the time, so she couldn’t have possibly been calling for her mother.

A few days after this incident, Savannah’s grandmother heard Savannah’s mom calling for her, so she got up to peek in her room. However, Savannah’s mother was fast asleep.

Savannah mentioned that she and her friends decided to download a ghost app at one point during a separate hangout.

The app started saying words like fire, burning, escape, dead, and kill. Savannah looked up their town’s history to see if there had been any major fires before, and it turns out there was.

In 1959, a man burned down a hotel. The police interrogated him because they had gotten a tip that he had been offered $20,000 to burn the hotel down.

Savannah thinks that the fire in 1959 and the words from the app are connected in some ghostly way. Clearly, there is no shortage of paranormal activity at her place.

