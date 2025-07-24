She Wanted One Night To Herself, But Her Husband Couldn’t Handle The Kids Alone

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One mom decided to take a night off for herself, but apparently, that was too much to ask. While she was away, things at home unraveled fast. It just goes to show that moms never really get to clock out.

TikToker Baylee (@bayleevandegrift) and her husband have three kids under the age of three. As a result, she is never able to do anything for herself.

So, she decided to go to a book club meeting one night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It was her first time going, and she was looking forward to hanging out with the girls for a couple of hours.

She even added the event to their calendar more than a month in advance so that her husband would be prepared.

However, he totally forgot about it anyway. On the day of, Baylee called him at 5:30 to remind him that he needed to be home by 6:45 to watch the kids so she could go to book club.

He was mad because he wanted to work on the house renovations. He told her to bring the kids outside with everything they needed so he could watch them while he worked.

This made her 20 minutes late for the book club. She didn’t arrive until 7:20, and by then, the girls were already halfway done talking about the book.

Baylee had planned on staying there until 9 p.m., but within the hour, she received 10 phone calls from her husband because he was unable to handle the kids on his own.

He was also angry with her for cutting into his renovation time. Baylee was upset because she just wanted one night to herself for once.

Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She could hear the baby screaming over the phone, so she was forced to head home. She arrived at 8:30 to a wild scene. Her two toddlers were running around, and her husband was wearing earplugs while carrying their screaming baby.

Baylee grabbed the kids and got into her car without speaking to her husband. Now, she wants to know who is in the wrong in this situation. Everyone in the comments section rallied behind her.

“He called you 10 times in an hour because he couldn’t handle his own children? He was intentionally trying to ruin your time and punish you. Completely and wildly unacceptable on his part,” stated one user.

“Sounds like you need to leave the kids with him for some more practice! I’d be livid. You are most definitely not in the wrong,” commented another.

“He needs to spend more time with them alone. Let him fail. If he does not adapt and pick up the slack, he did not want to be a parent in the first place, and he does not care about you. I would be so furious, and if this happened again, I would be coming home with divorce papers,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan