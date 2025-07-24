She Lives On A Cruise Ship Full-Time, And It’s Like Her Whole Life Is A Vacation

One woman is spilling all the juicy details about what it’s like to live full-time on a cruise ship. TikToker @dutchworld_americangirl gets to travel the world, eat for free, and enjoy almost all the amenities. For her, it seems like her whole life is a vacation.

So, her husband is the staff chief engineer on board, and she sails as the wife on board. She sails with him for free, and food is also free. She lives on the ship with him as a guest, but also as part of the crew.

She can do most things that crew members and guests can do, except for gambling. She is not allowed to play any of the slot machines because it would look weird for the wife of the staff chief engineer to win a big jackpot.

She is allowed in both the crew and guest areas. But when she is in crew areas, she must wear her badge so that they know she is authorized to be there.

She also abides by a few other rules of the crew, which include getting off the ship about an hour after the guests. If the boat docks at one, she’ll be getting off at two.

In addition, she has permission to use the pool, the gym, the spa, and all other amenities for guests. She can eat in the dining areas for free and receive a 50 percent discount for soda and drinks. She also gets a discount at the shops.

Plus, she gets a discounted rate for internet.

But if the pool is looking too crowded, she makes sure to get up and free up room for the guests. As a former cruise director, she wants to give guests the best possible experience they can have. A crew member taking up their spot is just not a good look.

Lastly, when she’s on the ship with her husband, she must have international traveler’s medical insurance at all times, so if something were to happen in another country, she would have medical coverage.

She may not be able to hit the slot machines, but who needs those when the ocean is your backyard?

@dutchworld_americangirl I will be back on ship on July 2, but May 22 I will be heading to Alaska. We travel full-time and I film every single day What I can and cannot do living on a cruise ship I filmed this video a couple years ago #livingonacruiseship ? original sound – I LIVE on a SHIP

