Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend Slept With Him And Posted The Video Online

blackday - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How would you feel knowing your partner hooked up with their best friend and the whole thing was recorded and shared with strangers?

Several months ago, this 25-year-old woman began dating her boyfriend, who is 23, but they were friends before things moved in a romantic direction.

They actually met online, and she can honestly say that her boyfriend is wonderful. He’s handsome, intelligent, and is as close to perfect as a man can get.

Their relationship is excellent, but there’s one thing that’s making her crazy: her boyfriend’s female best friend, who is attached to his hip.

Her boyfriend’s sister claims that the two of them are like siblings, but it’s so obvious that her boyfriend’s best friend is into him and looking for more than a friendship.

Adding to the awkwardness, her boyfriend’s best friend creates steamy content that she sells online. That actually didn’t bother her initially, but pair this girl’s job with how she hangs on her boyfriend, and it’s turned problematic.

Her boyfriend’s best friend constantly touches him and asks for hugs. She does her best not to let this get her angry, but it’s tough.

Her boyfriend’s family is making this even more difficult, as they promise her boyfriend and his best friend are nothing more than friends, so they think she should get over it.

Well, she recently got into a fight with her boyfriend’s best friend and found out something truly shocking about their supposed friendship.

“We started arguing, and in the middle of said argument, she told me she didn’t care about me and that she had my boyfriend before me anyway, and that she recorded it and has it on her page online,” she explained.



“My BF never told me this before, and now I am infuriated. I asked him about it, and he told me it’s true that he just never wanted to ever bring it up, and it’s something he’s not proud of.”

“Now I want him to cut her off completely, but his family says I am the problem. How do I handle this since they have been friends for so long?”

This is so fifty shades of messy that I would walk away from her boyfriend if I were her!

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













