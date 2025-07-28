His Dad Cheated, Got His Affair Partner Pregnant, And Can’t Understand Why He Wants Nothing To Do With Them

Jose Calsina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s a lot of pressure to forgive, especially when the people around you argue that it’s for the sake of the family.

But what happens when the person asking for forgiveness is the one who shattered that family in the first place?

For this young man, watching his dad cheat, lie, and tear apart everything stable in his life wasn’t something time or excuses could fix.

And now, he’s being told he should step up, not for his dad, but for the baby born from the affair. The question is: how much is someone really expected to overlook in the name of family?

A year ago, this 20-year-old guy discovered that his dad was cheating on his mom with a sister of a friend. Not only that, but his dad got his affair partner pregnant.

His mom wasted no time kicking his dad out of the house, and then she swiftly pursued a divorce. His dad couldn’t come to terms with the fact that his mom no longer wanted to be with him.

The divorce is finalized, and still, his dad is busy attempting to win his mom over while convincing her he deserves a second chance.

“Between finding out and hearing from both of my parents, I knew I was done with Dad after that. I told him he was disgusting and he needed to not contact me,” he explained.

“I blocked his number and carried on with my life without him. Even when I heard the baby was born, I didn’t have a change of heart. This didn’t change when I was told dad had custody of the baby, either, and the baby’s mom was out of the equation.”

“A big part of this was because my dad was really trying to harass my mom into taking him back, and he even showed up with the baby to her job and her house and tried to say that we could all be a family again, only with an extra kid. I hated Dad for doing that to her, and she was stressed.”

Previously, his dad didn’t have a profile on social media, but a couple of weeks back, his dad made one, then messaged him asking if he could consider having a relationship with him and his affair child.

He told his dad to take a hike and blocked him, but his dad created more accounts to beg him. His dad said he loved him and they were family.

His dad threw in there that he didn’t believe his mom would take him back, so they had to stick together. He responded to his dad that he no longer deserved to be with his mom, and he could see why she didn’t feel like raising his affair child.

After telling his dad off, he blocked him once more, hoping his dad would get the picture. Next, his dad’s brother contacted him, trying to defend his dad and say he did a great job as a parent, like that should count towards forgiveness.

“And he told me whether I like it or not, I have a little (half) sister and need to think about being in her life. He asked me to consider what would happen if I got the call tomorrow that Dad had died,” he said.

“I told him I’d carry on living my life and would refuse to be a part of that. Which pissed him off, and he told me I’m being over harsh about it. I think he’s defending my dad too much, and I told him. He said Dad cheated, but he didn’t physically harm anyone.”

“I pointed out that he could have caught anything while cheating. And he did go and make a baby with someone else. My uncle said the baby is a good reason to work on letting it go because she needs more family. I told my uncle to drop it because I will never want either my dad or the baby in my life.”

His uncle thinks he’s the one being a jerk and feels he should be the bigger person for this affair child, so he’s wondering if his uncle is right.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

