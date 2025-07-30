His Ex-Wife Called Him Up Crying And Said She Misses Him, But She Was The One Who Asked For A Divorce After Falling Out Of Love

When someone leaves you at your lowest, it changes the way you see them forever. Even if they circle back with apologies and regret, it’s hard to forget how they disappeared when you needed them most.

Now that he is finally finding peace in a new relationship, his ex-wife is reaching out, crying, regretful, and suddenly showing him some humanity.

But does compassion mean reopening a door that hurts to close? Or is it okay to care about someone’s pain without letting them back in?

This man and his wife got divorced in November after seven years of marriage and 12 years together. His now ex-wife mentioned that she had ‘reached a breaking point’ since he was ‘too much’ for her to deal with.

He can admit that throughout their marriage, he experienced back-to-back incidents involving trauma and loss, but he was doing his best to tackle his problems.

Yet, his ex-wife walked away when he was at his lowest and needed her the most. He sought support and love from her, but she was done.

“There’s a ton of context I won’t be able to get into here – but she told me at the time she didn’t love me anymore, hadn’t loved me in years, and if she didn’t leave me, she’d end up ‘cheating on me,'” he explained.

“Fast forward. Since then, I’ve got into a new relationship which is the exact opposite of what was happening in my marriage. My wife was seeing someone as well, but it didn’t work out.”

“We ‘co-parent’ a dog, so we’re still in a little contact. I was the caretaker in our marriage. My ex has some fairly complex mental health challenges, and recently, she’s begun tapering off her medication.”

Well, not that long ago, his ex reached out to him, and what she had to say shocked him. His ex said she’s in an awful place.

She apparently feels guilty and remorseful for wanting a divorce, and she mentioned she misses him, as well as his family, and would like to see him.

His ex was so detached and cold-hearted when they got divorced, so he is surprised to see such a change in her attitude.

“I remember one month after we split, I was in a very dark place, asked her for support, and she refused. I’d also like to say I’m in a committed relationship now, and my ex knows this,” he continued.

“I’m wondering if anyone else has experience with this. Regardless of all the needless pain my ex put me through, I still find myself feeling terrible for the pain she’s in. She called me today, weeping. I can’t continue this kind of interaction with her.”

What advice do you have for him?

