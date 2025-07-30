His Sister Asked Him To Put Her Engagement Ring On Her Finger, And His Wife Said It Crossed a Line

Most siblings will do anything for each other. Help with bills, show up when it matters, lend a hand; no questions asked.

But what happens when that loyalty crosses into something that just doesn’t feel right? After helping his sister upgrade her engagement ring, this man was hit with a bizarre request: one that left his wife staring at him like, what the heck is going on here?

This 26-year-old man has a 24-year-old sister who just got engaged, and he was thrilled for her. Several days after his sister said yes, she revealed to him that she thought her engagement ring was disappointing.

His sister found out her engagement ring cost $70, and that made her feel awful. His sister and her fiancé don’t exactly have a lot of money, and his sister didn’t know how to express her disappointment without coming across as an ingrate.

But then, he sat down with his wife, his sister, and his sister’s fiancé, and he mentioned that he was happy to give them money to purchase a nicer ring.

They did accept his generous offer, found a better ring, and even redid the whole proposal. His sister was overjoyed, and her fiancé was appreciative.

“My wife had no problem with me lending the money to my sister; she totally supported it. However, last week, my sister called me late at night and said she had a kind of weird request,” he explained.

“She asked if I could be the one to put the ring on her finger in a private setting, nothing elaborate, just something symbolic.”

“Her reasoning was that since I technically helped buy the ring, she wanted that moment to be a representation of our close sibling bond. She also mentioned wanting to take some pictures of the moment.”

He thought this was super weird, but his sister has forever been unorthodox and strangely sentimental. So, he told his wife about his sister’s request, and instead of feeling it was offbeat, his wife got angry.

His wife argued that his sister was asking for something that was not appropriate. His wife was genuinely unhappy about his sister wanting to be alone with him, with photos being taken.

His wife insisted the whole thing was so insane that she couldn’t get behind it.

“I told my wife that this is just how my sister is, and it wasn’t meant to be romantic or strange, just meaningful in her own way,” he continued.

“But my wife doubled down and said it was crossing boundaries and made her extremely uncomfortable. I was really surprised that my wife was uncomfortable with it, but I also don’t want to hurt my sister’s feelings,” he continued.

“She was legit crying on the call when she spoke to me about her request. [Am I the jerk] for wanting to go through with the request even though it would make my wife uncomfortable?”

