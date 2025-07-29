She Took Her Wife Back After She Cheated And Left Home, But She’s Ready For A Divorce Now

Alena Yakusheva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone says love is about forgiveness, but what they don’t say is how hard it is to love someone once they’ve hurt you and walked away.

She took her wife back after the betrayal, but what came next wasn’t healing. There was doubt. Resentment. A kind of quiet, creeping heartbreak that doesn’t look like shouting matches or slammed doors, just that heavy, lingering feeling that this isn’t the person you once knew.

So when she finally decided to leave for good, it wasn’t out of anger, it was self-preservation; the kind that doesn’t always feel empowering, just necessary. Now she’s left wondering: is it giving up, or is it finally choosing herself?

This 26-year-old woman’s 30-year-old wife cheated on her, but she decided to take her back, only to realize she wanted a divorce just a couple of months after reconciling.

She honestly feels ashamed for giving her wife another shot, but she genuinely was in love with her (and still is).

She thought that there would be an opportunity to save their relationship and the romance that they used to have.

“When I found out, it wasn’t some emotional affair or a drunken mistake. She moved out. She stayed with the other woman for over a month, like our whole marriage was just something she could walk away from,” she said.

Her wife didn’t give her the courtesy of saying goodbye, nor did she bother explaining her decision to walk away.

Her wife stayed away for six whole weeks, while she spiraled out of control, hardly able to eat. She cried and wondered if this meant her marriage was over.

But out of the blue, her wife came home. She popped back up at their apartment, pretending like nothing was wrong.

Her wife confessed that she had made a big mistake and realized life with her affair partner was not magically better.

Her wife also saw a post she made on social media, and she was apparently jealous of all the attention she had garnered from it.

While the trust she had for her wife was gone, the love was not, so she resolved to give her wife a second chance. She forgave her wife. They went to therapy.

“Something in me never healed. Even the way she kissed me didn’t seem right. I felt like she was being possessive and controlling. Like I was her prize,” she added.

“Every time she touches her phone a little too long. Every time she’s late coming home. Every time I hear a name I don’t recognize. There’s this weight in my chest. And no matter how hard I try. I don’t trust her emotionally with my heart.”

“And worse? I don’t even like her the same way anymore. The person who left me like that, who came back only when it didn’t work out with the other woman, that’s not the person I want to build a future with.”

She attempted to tell her wife she was interested in a divorce or a separation, but her wife would melt down and plead with her to stay.

She ultimately left divorce papers and a card for her lawyer for her wife to find, and she was the one who left that time.

Her wife did try, but she came to the conclusion that she was finished. Her wife broke her heart, and she can’t see how they can repair everything.

“I don’t want revenge. I don’t want to fight. I just want peace. And space. And to feel like myself again,” she noted.

“But she says I’m heartless; that I gave up after she did all the work to make things. I would be lying, I want her, she was my first. How do I make it work? Should I make it work?”

