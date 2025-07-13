She Heard A Spooky Story At Summer Camp Story About The Woman Who Haunted The Property

When TikToker Ally (@allyvee00) was a kid, she went to a summer camp at Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia.

During the school year, it served as an all-girls’ boarding school. The school was founded in the early 1900s, but before that, a house was built on the property in the 1700s.

At the summer camp, Ally heard a spooky ghost story that still sticks with her to this day. So, here’s how the story goes.

The original house was built by Mr. and Mrs. Kyle, and they were living there for a while with no issues. But after Mrs. Kyle gave birth to her baby, she went crazy, so she was kept locked up in the attic.

One day, she managed to escape from the attic. While she was making a run for it, she fell down the stairs, broke her neck, and died. She was buried in the orchard near the house.

Then, in the early 1900s, when Miss Charlotte was opening up the Foxcroft School, she stayed in the brick house and started getting haunted by what was assumed to be the spirit of Mrs. Kyle.

Miss Charlotte believed that Mrs. Kyle had some unfinished business to take care of and was trying to tell them something.

Eventually, Miss Charlotte gathered some students and hired a bunch of men to dig up the orchard. They initially found male bones, but as they continued digging, they came across the bones of a woman.

When they opened up the coffin and examined the woman’s bones, they saw that the skull contained a bullet hole.

The bullet went right through the middle of her head. Miss Charlotte took the bones, placed them in a jar, and buried the jar in the orchard.

She installed a plaque over the spot. The plaque said something like, “Here lies the bones of Mrs. Kyle. She haunts Foxcroft School.”

According to the story passed around summer camp, something terrible would happen to whoever touched the plaque.

For example, one time, a boy touched the plaque, and then he went swimming. He did a backflip off a diving board and hit his head. He ended up dying or permanently paralyzed. If the story about Mrs. Kyle is true, it certainly is a sad one.

