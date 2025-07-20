She Ended Her Engagement, So He Tried To Win Her Back With A Relationship Contract His Mom Could Sign

She didn’t leave because she stopped loving him; she left because she got tired of being in a relationship with two people: her fiancé and his mother.

For years, she bit her tongue, dimmed herself, and tried to make it work. But when he showed up post-breakup with a contract, not just between the two of them, but including his mom, she realized nothing had really changed.

If anything, it only confirmed what she’d known deep down all along: no relationship can survive when someone else’s parent is always in the middle of it.

This woman recently ended her engagement after she got tired of her fiancé’s toxic relationship with his mom. She also realized her fiancé’s mom treated her terribly, and this woman wasn’t all that nice to her fiancé, either.

She did everything in her power to save her engagement, and she even went so far as to hide the fact that she was engaged for seven long months, which ultimately wrecked what should have been one of the most special times in her life.

Eventually, she knew she had no choice but to leave her fiancé and move on, so that’s the path she picked for herself.

“A few days ago, he came to collect some stuff from my house and told me that he’d drawn up a contract between me, himself, and his mother,” she explained.

“And that he would make her agree to it. He seemed to think it was a great idea, while I was just completely blown away as to why he thought she should be involved in the first place.”

“On one hand, yeah, boundaries are a great thing. But surely that should have been between [him and me], as the people in the relationship.”

She couldn’t wrap her brain around why he thought it was a good idea to include his mom from the get-go. She never intended for him to play the role of referee between her and his mom, but she wasn’t interested in entering into any kind of contract or agreement in a last-ditch attempt to save her relationship.

Additionally, he spent years proving to her that he was not willing to stand up to his mom and call her out for treating her like trash.

So, you can see why a relationship contract didn’t cut it for her and make her take him back with open arms.

“Just to clarify: we are not getting back together. This has not won me over at all, quite the opposite in fact, as it’s made him seem even more enmeshed than before,” she continued.

“He can’t seem to understand that she should have had absolutely nothing to do with our relationship in the first place. Please tell me someone else has been in this mad situation.”

