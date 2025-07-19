She’s Fighting For The Baby She Carried, After 21 Children Were Rescued From A Surrogacy Scam

Authorities have rescued 21 children from a California couple accused of exploiting the surrogacy system. The children were kept in a large, hotel-like mansion, where they suffered repeated abuse. The couple, 65-year-old Guojun Xuan and 38-year-old Silvia Zhang, owned a surrogacy business.

Their company, Mark Surrogacy, is no longer in business, and they are supposedly going under the new name of Future Spring Surrogacy.

They allegedly misled multiple women into carrying their embryos. After the babies were born, they raised the children themselves.

Their scheme came to light after a two-year-old baby was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. Investigators were alerted to alleged abuse by nannies inside the home.

The police believe that the family’s nanny, 56-year-old Chunmei Li, was responsible for injuring the baby. They are still searching for all the nannies involved.

All 21 children have been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services, with 17 of them under the age of three. The oldest child is 13.

Zhang and Xuan have been charged with neglect and felony child endangerment. It is potentially a human trafficking case, but further investigation is needed to determine this.

The surrogate mothers who went through their agency had no idea they were carrying the couple’s embryos or that the couple planned on keeping the kids for themselves.

Several surrogate mothers across the country have come forward, including a 27-year-old woman named Kayla (@kaysurrogate007) from Texas.

She is sharing her story on TikTok and is trying to fight for the baby girl she carried to get placed in a permanent home.

She launched a fundraiser page to help cover legal costs. All donations will be stored on the GoFundMe account until September, when Zhang and Xuan go to trial. So far, $7,413 out of the $10,000 goal has been raised.

“Being a surrogate, you don’t expect to ever find out that the child you birthed to a family who was supposed to love and protect the child ended up being charged with such a horrific crime, much less the babies all being removed and put in foster homes,” Kayla said.

If you would like to make a donation to the cause, click here.

