She Got Stalked By A Couple While Out Shopping One Afternoon

On a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon at around 4 p.m., TikToker @ayleelaine was out shopping. It was just your average day, and plenty of other people were out and about as well.

Suddenly, a young white couple brushed past her and cut her off. She was annoyed but didn’t say anything and continued to mind her own business.

They were in the home decor section, and she walked past them to grab a few things from a different part of the store. Then, she headed over to the makeup aisle to put something back.

The couple was also in the makeup section. They stood right next to her and were not even pretending to browse the items anymore.

She was getting weird vibes from them, so she called her boyfriend just in case anything happened. She told him that she felt like she was being followed.

As she walked to the checkout aisle, she noticed them behind her. They had no items in their hands, yet they were in line.

They stood a foot or two away from her, pretending to look at something in front of her. She decided to go to the service desk and ask one of the workers to walk her to her car because she did not feel safe going alone. She told the lady at the service desk that the couple behind her was following her.

The couple started walking back into the store once they saw her talking to the lady. A male employee came up to escort her back to her car. She made it there safely. She proceeded to lock the doors and drive away quickly.

She noted that the couple looked like a regular couple in their 20s who were out shopping together, but her gut told her they were bad news.

Now, she’s warning people to be aware of their surroundings. And, if you are somewhere by yourself and you feel like you’re being followed, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Apparently, this kind of thing occurs pretty often, according to the stories that many TikTok users shared in the comments section. The resounding message was for women to stay vigilant.

“That was happening to me when I had my niece with me. She was about five, and the grocery store looked at the security tapes, and they were looking at her, not me. It was really upsetting. Glad you didn’t go outside alone,” commented one user.

“This happened to my friend and I, but it was two males following us. We did the same and asked if a male worker could walk us to our car. Always trust your gut!! Especially in today’s world!!!” exclaimed another.

“That happened to me in Target with my 3 kids. They followed me to 2 different stores, but once I got to my car, I called the cops,” shared a third.

