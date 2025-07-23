His Mom Took Down A Passenger Who Tried To Open The Plane Door And Cockpit: Now Everyone’s Calling Her A Hero

On a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Tucson, Arizona, a passenger tried to break into the cockpit and jump out of the plane.

Tyrique Perry (@amorfatitestlab) is on TikTok sharing about how his mother, Nicole Pruitt, saved the day. She hadn’t meant to be a hero, but she flew into action and handled the disturbance.

He received a text message from her telling all about the event. A lady tried to open the cockpit door and the emergency exit door on the plane so she could jump out.

She overtook the stewardess, and none of the men on the plane made a move to help. His mom had to intervene and give the lady a “whooping.”

According to a GoFundMe page created by Tyrique, his mother had been sitting quietly in first-class when chaos broke out in the middle of the flight.

In a follow-up video, Nicole explained that the lady had walked up to first-class all the way from the back. She kept saying that she did not want to be on the plane anymore. All the first-class passengers watched the scene unfold, without bothering to do anything to help.

The lady was getting more and more aggressive, and the stewardess tried to push her out of the way. The lady told the stewardess that she had a calling from God to do what she needed to do.

The flight attendants were overwhelmed, so as a retired U.S. Army veteran, Nicole stepped in to take care of business.

Because of her, the flight was able to have a safe arrival. Nicole took matters into her own hands to protect herself and the other passengers onboard.

Tyrique started the fundraiser for his mother because the online community has asked how they could show their support.

The purpose of the funds is to honor his mother’s bravery, get the full story out there, and help her with any post-event care or needs. So far, $245 of the $9,000 goal has been raised. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Many TikTok users praised Tyrique’s mother in the comments section, while others criticized the male passengers for standing by and doing nothing.

“The way your mom put her to sleep and still looked polished afterward. Tell her we love her and are so proud,” commented one user.

“As a flight attendant, the one place people shouldn’t be a bystander is on the airplane. It’s literally life or death. If the crew is asking for help, HELP!” exclaimed another.

“Your mom is a real one. I hate she was in this position, but glad she stepped up to fight for her life and everyone else’s,” added a third.

This morning a delta flight leaving ATL heading west had to be redirected back to ATL because a passenger attempted to open and overtake the cockpit door and open the emergency exit doors. She also overpowered the stewards and the men were hesitant to restrain her. The lady was heard saying "God will protect me" The Lord is my Shepard"However, thanks to my mom she had to take matters into her own hands to protect herself and all the other passengers on board.

Emily Chan