She Was Killed After Her Uber Driver Ended The Ride To Make It look Like He Had Dropped Her Off And Left

lightpoet - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last year, an Indianapolis woman was killed after her Uber driver ended the ride on the app to make it look like he had dropped her off and left. TikToker @officialfinechina is talking about the case to raise awareness of the dangers of ridesharing services.

A woman named Chanti Dixon ordered an Uber home from work one night at around 3:30 a.m. Toward the end of the ride, the driver started acting a little strangely.

He may have decided to commit such a heinous and violent act at the last minute because Dixon had no idea what his intentions were.

The driver dropped Dixon off in her neighborhood, but then he got out of the car and grabbed her. A neighbor’s doorbell camera caught the whole thing in action.

The footage showed her screaming for help, but unfortunately, no one was around to hear her. She was found dead near a wooded area in the neighborhood. She had an injury on the left side of her head that was from a gunshot wound.

The investigation led detectives to Francisco Valadez, whom they arrested on a murder charge. The rideshare driver had picked Dixon up from her workplace. He was the last person to see her before her murder.

Valadez told two different stories to the police. First, he claimed that a man attempted to rob Dixon and shoot her in the leg after he dropped her off.

Later, he allegedly admitted to shooting her and assaulting her. Of course, Uber banned Valadez and assisted with the investigation.

Luckily, he was apprehended quickly, so he was no longer a threat to the community. Several TikTok users shared their experiences with ridesharing services in the comments section.

“As a female Uber driver, I feel so much relief when I get a female passenger in my car. Because male passengers sometimes act weird. I also feel relieved when I’m taking an Uber and I get a female driver because once again, male drivers sometimes are weird,” commented one user.

“You can have the full name, license plate, have someone track your location, and something can still happen. Life is crazy,” pointed out another.

“I had an Uber driver ask me for my personal number and offer to take me to a different city with him, all while on a 10-minute ride to my house from the mall. This man proceeded to call me for days,” added a third.

