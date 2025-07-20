She Was Stalked By Her Married Middle School Coach For Over A Decade

ikangallery - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Vi Luong (@viluong) was 12 years old and in the 7th grade, she had a P.E. coach who seemed pretty normal, but he ended up stalking her for over 10 years.

One day, he added her on social media and sent her a long message, advising her not to wear short skirts to P.E. class because boys would look at her the wrong way. As a 12-year-old, she really just thought he was looking out for her as a coach.

Then, he told her that he was moving to China and had to deactivate his social media account, but he still wanted to keep in touch with her.

She didn’t hear from him for a few years. In 10th grade, he added her on social media again and said that he wanted to take her and another classmate out to lunch.

So, she sent him her address, and he picked her up from her house. Her other classmate was also there, so she didn’t think much of it.

They went out to lunch and caught up on each other’s lives. The weirdness didn’t begin until after he dropped her off at home.

From then on, he messaged her every single day, asking her what she was doing and if she wanted to hang out.

At that point, Vi was 15 years old and was able to recognize how weird this was, so she blocked him. He was also married and had three young daughters.

Years passed, and she was 19 and a sophomore in college when he messaged her again from another platform.

ikangallery – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He told her that he stopped by her house and gave her dad a letter. She blocked him again, and things were quiet for a while.

When she was 22 and started working a corporate job, she saw that he was viewing her LinkedIn profile every single day for months. She blocked him again and tried to delete all traces of him from her life.

A few years ago, she looked him up and found out that he was running a school for children in Japan. He is still married and now has four or five young daughters.

Vi tried contacting his wife to inform her about his creepiness, but has no idea if she’ll ever see or respond to the messages.

