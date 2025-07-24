She Reported Her Neighbor’s Home Nail Salon To The State After This Girl Forced Her To Sell Her Car

Sometimes, karma just needs a little push. She didn’t start this war; her neighbor did, the moment she treated shared parking like her own personal business lot and laughed about forcing someone to sell a car they loved.

Actions have consequences, and if someone is bold enough to make life harder for others, they should be ready to follow the rules themselves.

This woman lives in an apartment building that has four units, and there is hardly enough parking to go around for all of the people who live there.

A girl recently moved into her building, then turned around and complained to their landlord that there were no available parking spots for her clients to use.

“This led to me having to sell a 2nd car of mine. I unfortunately had nowhere else to store it. A Mustang that I was in love with. That I worked very hard to be able to buy and afford,” she explained.

Before you ask, they live in a high-cost-of-living area, and she could not afford to find a private parking spot for her Mustang, considering their rent just increased by a lot.

Additionally, she lives right beside a highway with four lanes, so there is no option to park on the street; she can only park in the designated spots her landlord has provided.

Anyway, after her neighbor forced her to sell her Mustang, she turned her attention to the Mustang her boyfriend owns.

This girl complained once again to their landlord, and this time she went on about the car being too noisy.

She and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment building for the last seven years, and they have never had a problem with their neighbors until this girl entered the picture.

“Her and her friends didn’t know I was home and laughed and talked very loudly about how happy they were that he’d probably have to get rid of it under my living room window,” she added.

“That really pissed me off. I started looking into the laws about running a home-based nail salon in our state. Well, guess what?”

“It’s illegal to run one without a license and a business permit. So I reported her to the state and the city we live in.”

She’s curious if she overdid it by reporting her neighbor to the state.

What do you think?

