Her Mom Married A Washed-Up Celebrity Who’s Been Trying To Destroy Her

One woman has had enough drama to last for a lifetime after her late mother married a washed-up celebrity who has actively been trying to destroy her life.

TikToker Jessica (@jessieann027) is sharing her story in the hopes that justice can be served for her mom in some way.

When her mother was in hospice care, her husband and Jessica’s stepfather abandoned her for another woman.

So, Jessica, her now-husband, and her grandparents were left to take care of her mom.

Later, Jessica started receiving a bunch of harassment on social media just a few months after giving birth. It was one of the scariest times of her life.

The fans and followers of this washed-up celebrity were threatening her and her family online and even accusing them of being terrorists.

There is evidence online of him being with his new wife at the time Jessica’s mother was struggling with her health. Meanwhile, he was posting love letters to her mother online, acting like he was a loving husband.

Two or three months before her mother passed away, she poured her heart out to him. She told him that she had already lost her biological father and was now losing her mother as well.

So, she didn’t want to lose him as a parental figure, too. However, he took advantage of her emotional state and is currently trashing her name.

Jessica did not explicitly name the man who is trying to destroy her life, but people in the comments section were able to figure it out.

The guy she is talking about is an actor and country music singer, to give you a hint.

“Wait, he got married already? Seems like yesterday he was crying about your mom and her being the love of his life. He’s a scumbag,” declared one TikTok user.

“I got the feeling he’s desperately clinging to any remaining fame left. I am truly sorry for your loss,” commented another.

“Girl, you have every right. I went through something very similar when my mom passed and my stepdad decided to do shady things. I couldn’t imagine it playing out for the public,” stated a third.

