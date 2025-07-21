She Hired A 19-Year-Old Cashier Who Didn’t Know How To Count Change

anoushkatoronto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One time, TikToker @theycallme_blue hired a 19-year-old girl for the position of a cashier. The girl had graduated from high school, was attending college, and worked as a part-time cashier for the fast-food restaurant down the street.

She never had any issues with the girl until she received a phone call from the nighttime staff, saying that there was money missing from the registers. She had to watch the security cameras to determine what had happened.

She saw that a table had sent their young child up to the register with a $100 bill to pay for their $40 tab. Her 19-year-old cashier looked very confused about what to do next.

She proceeded to count out a bunch of $20 bills and ended up giving back $160 and a random amount of coins.

The parent of the child didn’t seem to realize this had happened. The security camera footage showed the kid going back to their table and handing the change to the mother.

The mom didn’t even look at the money. She just shoved it into her purse, and they got up and left.

After figuring out what happened, TikToker @theycallme_blue sat down with the cashier and asked her about it. The cashier nonchalantly told her that she didn’t know how to count money.

TikToker @theycallme_blue felt obligated to call the other restaurant that the cashier worked at and let them know.

Then, she taught the girl how to count money. She added a segment about counting change into her training and had every new hire after that prove to her that they could count money.

Many TikTok users shared their encounters with people who didn’t know how to count change in the comments section. Turns out, it’s more common than you think.

“I work at a bank. You wouldn’t believe the number of new tellers I’ve trained who didn’t know how to count money,” commented one user.

“My friend started an ice cream business, and three of the high school students didn’t know what each coin was worth. One kid glitched when he saw a half dollar,” shared another.

“I had to teach my teenage stepdaughter how to count coins! I was shocked they didn’t learn this in school. I asked her how she uses vending machines, and she said, ‘I just put coins in till I get the item,'” added someone else.

