She’s A Criminal Defense Attorney Talking What You Can Do To Avoid Becoming The Main Character Of A True Crime Documentary

TikTok - @lawyerupbuttercup - pictured above is Danielle

After years of dealing with the wildest cases imaginable, one TikToker has developed some golden rules to avoid becoming the main character of a true crime documentary.

Danielle (@lawyerupbuttercup) is a criminal defense attorney in Las Vegas, and she is discussing four personal safety tips she has learned from her experience as a lawyer.

First of all, she will never answer her front door to a stranger. She grew up in a household where not answering the door to a stranger was one of the most emphasized rules to follow.

When she became an adult, she realized just how many people opened their doors to strangers and how unsafe that can be.

Do not open the door if you’re not expecting company. If you see someone who looks like a salesperson, do not open the door.

If someone is outside your door, asking to use the bathroom, crying, or claiming they need help, call the police for help, but do not open the door.

There’s no such thing as being too cautious when it comes to the safety of you and your family. You just never know what people’s true intentions are when they approach your front door.

Secondly, Danielle would never leave her garage door opener in her car if the car is parked outside. If you accidentally leave your car door unlocked, anything of value will get stolen.

And, you definitely would not want your garage door opener to be taken because now the thief can access your home easily.

Your registration is also usually kept in the car, so the thief will have your home address.

Number three: Danielle advises against turning on the lights if you ever hear someone breaking into your home.

The intruder most likely does not know the layout of your home as well as you do. If you turn on the lights, you would be helping them navigate your home more easily.

Finally, number four: remove your headphones anytime you are in a parking lot, whether it’s the parking lot of your gym or grocery store.

This is so you can be fully aware of your surroundings. Listening to music can put you at a disadvantage because it takes away one of your five senses.

