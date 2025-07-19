An HR Executive Started Singing While Firing People To Help Them Calm Down, Making For A Bizarre Farewell Performance

Haas/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Corporate America is currently experiencing a lot of layoffs, and many employers are trying to soften the blow as best they can.

One HR executive has gone viral for singing when letting employees go. Mind you, this is happening during one of the most stressful moments of someone’s professional life.

TikToker Brie (@chachki444) witnessed the whole cringe-worthy concert and decided that the rest of the world needed to hear it.

Once the video hit social media, it started making the rounds through TikTok, and the internet had some thoughts.

In the text overlay of the 22-second clip, Brie wrote, “POV: your company just announced layoffs and this is how they close the meeting.”

She pointed the camera at her computer’s keyboard to record a female voice in the background singing about “breathing in and breathing out.”

The woman sounded like she was singing a meditative chant in an attempt to bring calming and peaceful vibes to the employees who were losing their jobs. The camera shook as Brie quietly laughed about how ridiculous this was.

In the caption, she indicated that her job was related to the government, and federal budget cuts were being made, resulting in the layoffs.

She was not one of the employees getting laid off.

Of course, people had plenty of questions and comments. The reactions ranged from hilarious to painfully relatable, as some shared their own workplace layoff horror stories. And I’ll be honest, they are kind of brutal.

“They would have laid me off that day because I [would] not have been professional under this kind of DURESS,” commented one user.

“When the COO of my last job announced layoffs, she told us all about how hard it was…for her. That she didn’t sleep and barely ate. All that was missing was the singing. Like girl, last we checked you’re still employed, so spare me how hard someone else’s life change is for you,” wrote another.

“Omg, I got a letter this week thanking me for 10 years of service, giving me a $10 gift card to the cafeteria…that won’t even get me a full meal,” added a third.

