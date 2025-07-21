She Was Invited To A Party Where The Host Couple Was Ridiculously Rude To Her And Made Her Leave In Tears

TikTok - @folkmedicineremedies - pictured above is Nicole

The other day, TikToker Nicole (@folkmedicineremedies) was invited to a Fourth of July party by Samantha, her son’s best friend’s mother. She was new to the area and didn’t know anybody there, so she was grateful for the invitation.

She decided to make a big antipasto salad for the party, which is a savory and tangy side dish that features a variety of cold meats, olives, pickled vegetables, and cheeses. She also brought one beer to drink with her because she had to drive home afterward.

The party was held at the home of a couple named Stasia and Jake. When Nicole arrived at the party with her kids, she was immediately given the cold shoulder.

She was trying to introduce herself to everyone, but Jake angrily walked right past her and ignored her.

She hadn’t even been at the party for five minutes before someone told her that it was rude not to introduce herself because Jake was outside freaking out about a stranger in his home.

Nicole was super confused, and even Samantha was baffled since she had mentioned that Nicole was coming.

Nicole walked outside onto the porch, but everyone there, including Stasia, ignored her and gave her nasty looks.

Nicole was totally distraught because she had never been treated so poorly as a guest before. She left her salad at the party, which she made with nice Italian-cut meats and vegetables grown in her own garden.

Samantha, her son’s best friend’s mother, felt so bad about the way she was treated. She gave Nicole a bag of fireworks to take home.

TikTok – @folkmedicineremedies – pictured above is Nicole

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The next day, Stasia and Jake woke up to a massive amount of backlash on TikTok. They tried to defend themselves, claiming that the gathering had just been for neighbors who already knew each other.

However, no one is really buying their story, and everyone is on Nicole’s side. They flooded her comments section with words of support and condemned the host couple.

“I wished you had showed up at my home. You would have been embraced like the rest of our family. Stasia Hicks is a gross human being and should be ashamed of herself. Mean girl attitude, especially in her 30s, is giving me secondhand embarrassment,” commented one user.

“They did not deserve you or your antipasto salad! Their behavior was bizarre. I guarantee there was something else going on,” stated another.

“The antipasto looked absolutely delicious! You didn’t deserve that. You are the sweetest person ever, and the way you were treated was horrible! That was literally adult bullying,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan