Her Boyfriend Expects Her To Get Rid Of Her Cat So He Can Sleep

If you enter into a relationship with pets, it’s reasonable to assume your significant other understands their importance to you. Pets are like family, after all!

This 33-year-old woman has been dating her 40-year-old boyfriend for a bit more than a year so far, and back in January, they moved in together.

Her boyfriend knew she had pets: a dog and three cats. He had also slept over at her place multiple times before they wound up living with one another, so he knew what her pets were like.

“My oldest cat (Fluffball) meows loudly in the morning. He’s very tenacious and can keep at it, in little 1-2 minute bouts, for an hour,” she explained.

“It’s been like this since I adopted him. It’s annoying, but I adapted. I’m a morning person, so I go to bed early, I wake up early. And if he meows in the morning, I’m not losing too much sleep.”

“When he moved in, he asked for his own room because I’m used to sleeping with the pets and he can’t sleep with them in the room, much less in the bed. I’m also more of an early riser than he is. So now we each have our room, and I thought things were going well.”

Her boyfriend would remark about Fluffball’s noise in the mornings, but she thought her boyfriend wasn’t too irritated by it.

Several months back, she unfortunately lost her cat, Comrade, to renal failure. She struggled with her grief and brought up getting another cat, but her boyfriend shut that down.

She felt hurt by that, as she’s always had a trio of felines, but she figured compromise is part of a relationship.

Then, three weeks ago, her boyfriend informed her that she had to get Fluffball to stop being so loud. She found a reputable cat trainer who advised her to ignore Fluffball when he started meowing.

“We started implementing it for 2-3 days, but he would wake up grumpy and say the cat woke him up. I suggested earplugs or white noise while we worked on ignoring the cat,” she added.

“He told me earplugs make his ears wet, and he hates wearing them. He was open to white noise, but it ended up not covering the sounds enough.”

Fast forward to earlier today, and her boyfriend let her know that he’s planning on spending the next couple of weeks in an Airbnb since Fluffball is wrecking his sleep.

He even said she should rehome Fluffball, since he can’t handle not getting his beauty rest. She responded that she will not be finding Fluffball a new home.

She’s owned her cat for eight years, and he was previously abused, so she doesn’t think it’s fair to bring him back to the shelter.

“I told him I didn’t want to lose either him or Fluffball. I got emotional, I cried, he got a bit annoyed that I would cry to make him do what I want,” she continued.

“I tried to explain it wasn’t to manipulate anyone, that I was just overwhelmed. He’s been sulking (thinking?) since then. I’m terrified of losing him.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong to refuse to find Fluffball a new family.

What do you think?

