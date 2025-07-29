Her Friend’s Boyfriend Wants To Go On Their Girls’ Trip Since He Doesn’t Trust Men Around Her Friend

maxbelchenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

When you’ve been doing something the same way for years, same friends, same traditions, same vibe, it can feel jarring when someone tries to change it (especially when that someone wasn’t even part of the original plan).

For this friend group, their annual girls’ trip is more than just a vacation. It’s a ritual. A reset. A chance to be themselves without anyone’s boyfriend tagging along or watching their every move.

So when one girl asked to bring her anxious partner along, it wasn’t just a small ask. It was a shift in what this trip has always meant, and not everyone’s on board.

This woman has a summer tradition with her four best friends; they go on a girls’ trip together. Back in college, they started doing this, and they really look forward to their time spent with one another.

Their trips provide an opportunity to relax, reset, and reconnect. Well, this year, her 29-year-old friend Abby requested that they invite someone else along this year: her boyfriend.

Apparently, Abby’s boyfriend has a lot of anxiety surrounding Abby traveling alone and without him by her side.

“He’s never met any of us and has zero interest in our itinerary, just doesn’t want her to go alone. I said no. It’s a girls’ trip,” she explained.

“He’s not our friend. He wasn’t invited. I don’t want to censor myself or tiptoe around a stranger just because he has trust issues.”

“Now Abby says I’m being ‘controlling’ and that she might not come at all because ‘he’s more important than a vacation.’ Our friend group is split. Half agree with me, the other half say we should be more ‘inclusive.’ But I really don’t want a dude hovering over every dinner and hike.”

maxbelchenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Do you think she’s wrong to want to exclude Abby’s boyfriend from their girls’ trip?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski