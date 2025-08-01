His Ex Sent Him Spicy Photos, And Now His Girlfriend Is Convinced He’s A Cheater

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He thought he had found his forever person. For years, everything felt steady, real, and worth building a future on.

He was already planning the proposal, thinking through the moment he’d ask her to spend the rest of her life with him.

But then, out of nowhere, his ex reached out; not to reconnect, but to burn it all down. And now, the woman he loves is questioning everything, not because of what he did, but because of what someone else said. How do you prove your heart is still in the right place when someone else has already planted doubt?

For the last three years, this 25-year-old man has been dating his 23-year-old girlfriend. He says that their relationship is so amazing, he’s planning on proposing to his girlfriend soon.

But all of that came crashing down earlier in the week, and he’s afraid his girlfriend might actually leave him over something he didn’t even do.

Let’s rewind here to Monday: his ex-girlfriend, Lindsay, messaged him out of the blue, stating that she misses him.

“I replied and said it was nice to hear from her, but that I won’t be talking with her. She then started to send some [spicy] pics of herself. I messaged that I would be blocking her and to not contact me again,” he explained.

All of this went down at night, and his girlfriend was already fast asleep, so he didn’t have the chance to let her know about what happened.

The following morning, he had to be up early for work, so he also didn’t have the opportunity to tell his girlfriend.

On Tuesday afternoon, his girlfriend calls him, and he picks up the phone to her shouting at him that he’s cheating with Lindsay.

“Apparently, Lindsay contacted her and told her that we’ve been cheating online with each other. She had screenshots of her sending pics through DM on Instagram (which I never use but have an old account),” he added.

“Obviously, there were no replies from me, but Lindsay claims it was meant to be that way so I could deny. She called my GF crying and saying she was sorry, which is all an act. When I got home, I showed my GF everything.”

“Showed her the texts. Went through all my social media, and it wasn’t enough. She still believes that there may be something going on. She left to stay with a friend and told me she needs time to think. I freaked out and said if she doesn’t believe me, not to come back.”

He’s left wondering what he can do to prove to his girlfriend that Lindsay is diabolical, and he’s not doing anything inappropriate with her.

What advice do you have for him?

