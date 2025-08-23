A Strange Lady Nearly Convinced Her Mom To Legally Adopt Her

Esther - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @mikeloux was a kid, a 31-year-old woman named Marie wormed her way into her house and nearly convinced her mother to legally adopt her, even though she was an adult.

TikToker @mikeloux grew up in a cult that constantly talked about how the end of the world was coming and instilled this fear into all its followers. So, that was always her biggest fear as a child.

One day, this strange lady named Marie showed up in their community during an annual conference that the cult held.

The conferences were huge, with over 40,000 people in attendance. Marie was invited to tell her story about how she had survived a car accident, but it had ruined her legs and killed her mother.

People prayed for her legs to be healed, and it worked. Now, she was alive to tell her story. Somehow, Marie ended up at @mikeloux’s house. Her father had just died, so her mother was extra vulnerable.

Marie started showing up at their house constantly throughout the week, hanging out with them and eating their food. She began calling @mikeloux’s mother, “Mom.”

She convinced her mom to legally adopt her into the family. They even threw a whole adoption party at the house, and tons of people brought gifts.

Marie even slept in her mom’s room with her and her siblings. Eventually, she was given her own space downstairs.

As a child, @mikeloux accepted that there was nothing she could do to change her circumstances, so she decided to try to embrace them.

Esther – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She gave Marie her dream journal as a sort of peace offering. She thought if she gave away her most prized possession, they could be friends, or Marie would leave her alone.

Later, they found out that Marie had been lying about everything the whole time. She had never been in a terrible car accident, and her mother was still alive. The cult knew Marie was a liar, but they kept it quiet.

Marie did not end up getting legally adopted into the family, but the paperwork was all completed and ready to file.

One day, she disappeared and took the dream journal with her. Once in a while, Marie will still try to reach out to them, but they always block her.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan