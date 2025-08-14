She Rescued A Little Boy From Drowning, But His Mom Got Mad At Her For It

Iakov Kalinin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A few days ago, TikToker Ashley (@healthybutno) was at the beach with her husband and two kids. They were playing in the water.

There was a mom nearby reading a book on the beach while her two boys were tossing a ball around in the water.

Each time they threw the ball, they inched deeper and deeper into the water. Ashley has been a certified lifeguard for 17 years, so she kept an eye on the boys.

She has also been the director of eight different pools, teaches lifeguarding and swimming classes, and has been a competitive swimmer.

The boys looked to be around six or seven years old. When Ashley glanced back over at them, she saw that one of the boys had gone past the swimming area and was actively drowning.

She handed her one-year-old baby to her husband and called out to the mother reading on the beach. The mom did not look up or respond.

It only takes a minute and 30 seconds for a drowning victim to have irreversible brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

So, Ashley took off running and realized that the boy had completely disappeared under the water. The other boy was freaking out and pointed in the direction he last saw him.

As Ashley got closer, she noticed ripples underneath the water, which meant the boy was still actively drowning. She dove down into the water and was able to find him.

She grabbed him, brought him up to the surface, and talked to him in soothing tones. He was shaking and spitting up water.

She slowly swam back to shore while carrying him and then helped him walk up the beach. Finally, his mom looked up from her book and saw Ashley holding her son. She got up from her chair and started yelling and cursing her out.

Ashley was very confused by her reaction. She informed the mom that her son was drowning and that she had just saved him.

The mom declared that she was lying and continued cussing her out. The kid told his mom that Ashley had indeed saved him and helped him get all the way back to shore.

At least the mom apologized to Ashley after that. Ashley told the mom to pay attention to her kids because the water was a dangerous place, whether it’s the beach or a pool. She also advised the mom to take her son to a doctor, but she brushed it off and left.

If Ashley hadn’t been at the beach that day, her son would’ve been at the bottom of the lake, being pulled out by a search and rescue team. Water safety is very important and should always be taken seriously.

