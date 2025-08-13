She’s Getting Sued For Posting A Review About A Five-Star Hotel She Stayed At In Italy

Balate Dorin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Recently, TikToker Angela (@angelavran) received a cease and desist letter from a five-star hotel she stayed at in Sicily.

She wrote a critical review about the hotel online, and now, they are threatening her with criminal and civil proceedings if she does not take that review down (which she has no intention of doing).

The name of the hotel was Hotel Le Calette N. 5. She stayed there with her husband and one of their friends. They were traveling through Italy together. They went to Rome, Taormina, and Noto.

They ended the trip in Cefalù and stayed at this hotel for two nights. It was $1,800 per night, which was ridiculously expensive, but it was incredibly beautiful. The property had natural beachfront views and a stunning pool, so they decided to splurge on the place.

Angela was excited to stay there. Her friend got a deluxe room, while Angela and her husband had a room called the Lotus Cabana.

Their room was in a newer building, but it was super small. The layout of the room was also very odd. The decor was tacky, and it did not give a five-star luxury experience.

Their friend’s room was on the first floor near the pool, and it resembled a cave. The room smelled like mildew, and there was black mold in the shower. It was dark, damp, gross, and awful.

In addition, the room service was below par. On multiple occasions, they sat outside their room for over an hour, and no one came up to offer them food or drink.

Housekeeping services did the bare minimum. They had dirty towels lying out on the balcony for over a day, and no one bothered to clean them up.

Furthermore, the beach club was dingy and not at all like the other five-star hotels they’ve stayed at in Italy. On the last day of their stay, they ended up talking to the guy at the front desk about how disappointed they were with their experience.

He referred them to the manager. They chatted with the manager for 15 minutes. He apologized but did not have much else to say. He made them a lunch reservation at the beach club restaurant.

She thought they would at least get a complimentary meal, but when they arrived, the restaurant was half-empty and they had to pay for their food. They were offered two melted cups of gelato and a $10 bottle of wine for their troubles.

Later, she reached out to the travel agency she had booked the hotel through, hoping to get at least a few hundred bucks back.

The agency told her that the hotel said the guests hadn’t mentioned any issues during their stay and would not be giving her any money back.

They also requested that the agency prevent Angela from writing a review to try to get further compensation. Angela was baffled that the hotel would attempt to stop her from writing an honest review about her experience.

A couple of days later, she received a cease and desist letter from a lawyer based in Palermo on behalf of the hotel.

The letter accused her of extortion and spreading falsities about the property in order to get compensation. If she did not remove the defamatory content immediately, she would be charged with all related costs for court proceedings.

So, she was essentially getting sued for posting a review. She updated her review to say that she had received a cease and desist letter from the hotel.

The hotel responded, informing her that they were moving forward with the legal actions outlined in the letter for her refusal to take down the review.

“Stay tuned to see if I get extradited to Sicily for my honest review of the hotel,” she concluded in the caption of her video.

@angelavran tl;dr: – I stayed at an incredibly mid hotel in June in Sicily called Le Calette No 5 that is supposedly a 5-star property – The hotel was $1800/nt. That is a lot of money for a hotel but we decided to splurge bc it looked incredible – The hotel was not incredible. It was reminiscent of a 3 star experience. Decor was cheap, service was mediocre. My friends room had black mold in the shower. Did not feel luxurious or 5-star – We brought the details of our lackluster experience to the attention of the manager on the last day of our trip. He sent us melted gelato and a bottle of prosecco which was supposed to be some type of ‘sorry for your experience’ gesture – When I got home I contacted Expedia and told them the hotel did not meet our expectations thinking maybe they could offer us a few hundred dollars back. They accidentally forwarded me comms from the hotel asking Expedia to prevent me from writing a negative review about their hotel to seek compensation. That really annoyed me and I found it sus. -I never write reviews but wrote a pretty matter-of-fact review that I posted online about how we got hosed and our experience was lame – The hotel sent me a letter on letterhead from their lawyer in Palermo threatening “civil and criminal” proceedings claiming I wrote a negative review to extort them for a refund – I am not taking my review down about my honest experience. I find it pathetic these people are trying to intimidate me with the threat of legal action. 0/5 stars would not recommend. I have had the privilege of staying at several nice 5 star, seaside properties in Italy and this place is in no way reminiscent of any of those. I feel an appropriate price for this place would be absolute max, height of the season $800. Absolutely not $1800 in any universe. Stay tuned to see if I get extradited to Sicily for my honest review of the hotel ? #lecalette #lecalettehotel #smallluxuryhotels #fivestarhotel #cefalu ? original sound – Angela V

