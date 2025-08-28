A Woman Pretended To Be Asleep On A Plane So She Could Steal His Seat

citikka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s probably safe to say that everyone has at least one nightmarish flight story, from lost luggage to long layovers or even a smelly cabin.

But have you ever had to deal with someone who blatantly pretended to be asleep to avoid getting out of the seat you paid for?

This man found himself in the same situation about 10 years ago. He was traveling for work as a rookie at the time, accompanied by two senior colleagues, and booked a flight to attend a convention across the country.

And since they flew out the night before the event, many of the passengers on his flight were also people who worked in the same industry.

“My colleagues were busy greeting or acknowledging people as we were walking along the airplane aisle to get to our seats,” he recalled.

However, when he arrived at his seat, he realized a woman in her early thirties was already sitting in it. She was wearing studio headphones and large sunglasses.

Plus, she had her hands folded in her lap and her head tilted back, as if she’d already managed to fall asleep.

“Give me a break. Half of the plane hadn’t finished boarding by this point,” he said.

And since she was sitting in his seat, he tried to verbally get her attention multiple times, all of which she ignored. The woman didn’t budge when he tapped her on the shoulder, either.

Finally, though, she pretended to wake up, and he tried explaining that she was in his seat. Well, the woman actually just pointed at her headphones and shrugged, implying that she couldn’t hear a word he was saying.

He then said that she could just take her headphones off, but again, she continued playing dumb and left her headphones on.

So, as you can probably imagine, he became pretty frustrated, especially because this whole ordeal was holding up the rest of the passengers in the aisle.

This led him to hold up his boarding pass and point to his seat number. At that point, the woman mouthed an “oh” and pretended to understand what he was trying to say.

Spoiler alert: that wasn’t the case. Instead, she just tucked in her knees about half an inch and motioned for him to scoot past her!

That was his last straw, and he wound up raising his voice to tell the woman, “I’m not the one getting in, you are!”

And at last, the message seemed to get through. She flinched back and moved to her seat, next to the window, without saying another word.

“And the guy who was waiting behind me in the aisle gave me a thumbs up as he passed by,” he added.

Still, the rest of the flight was a bit tense because the woman acted “salty” toward him the whole time. Not to mention, after takeoff, she actually tapped him on the shoulder and stated she’d be willing to switch seats with him if he wanted.

“I politely declined with an almost amused look on my face,” he admitted.

The woman continued to ask if anyone else wanted to switch seats, too. While he was talking to some colleagues across the aisle, for instance, she tapped him on the shoulder again and claimed she’d be open to switching seats with any of his “friends” as well.

“She later circled back on this (whether I’d asked my colleagues about their seat yet), to which I replied in the negative. She asked if I could please ask them, to which I’d always reply in the positive with, ‘Sure,'” he detailed.

According to him, this exact exchange occurred three times throughout their six-hour flight, but he never truly tried to get any of his colleagues to switch seats with her.

Anyway, he ultimately realized that the woman also worked in the same field as him, but he didn’t care. In fact, he’d already texted his coworkers about the incident and let them know everything that’d happened.

“To this day, I’ve never come across her professionally, so I’m not sure what exactly she was trying to achieve there,” he vented.

Can you imagine just ignoring someone like that while sitting in their plane seat? How would you have handled this situation?

